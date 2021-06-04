Angelina Pivarnick's Marital Woes Will Play out on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

In November 2019, Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira tied the knot after three years of dating. The lavish wedding was filmed on the Season 3 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . As we all know, drama arose during Angelina's big day when her castmates Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi made fun of the bride during their bridesmaid speech.

Angelina and Chris got to redo their special moment when they renewed their vows in Las Vegas during Season 4, Episode 14 of the hit reality series. Before the renewal ceremony, Angelina revealed that the couple doesn't have sex often, possibly hinting at them having some marriage issues. She says, "Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either. Maybe on the redo, we'll finally have sex. Probably not. We never have sex."

Not too long after the cast was done filming the first half of Season 4, rumors were swirling that Angelina and her husband were no longer together. Angelina shut the rumors down quickly, calling it "fake news." However, it seems that within the last year, the couple has been having marital problems, which has lead fans to wonder if the Jersey Shore alum is still married . Keep reading to find out all we know about Angelina and Chris's marriage.

Angelina and Chris are still married, but they are taking their marriage one day at a time.

So we are happy to report that Angelina and Chris are still married, but it appears that the couple has been going through a rough patch. At the beginning of 2021, they made headlines when In Touch reported that the two stopped following one another on Instagram. That started up the breakup rumors again, and many thought they were either no longer married or were headed towards a divorce.

Fans weren’t too surprised they had unfollowed each other on social media since their relationship has been perceived as toxic. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the reality star spoke about the second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, filmed at a Pennsylvania winter resort. She briefly talked about her marriage and the possibility of having a family.

She shared, “It’s weird. It comes and goes. I’m going to be 35 on June 26. So I am getting older. But you’ll see how the whole entire relationship drama between Chris and I plays out this new season. It was a lot with this pandemic. Unlike Pauly D and Nikki Hall, it didn’t really help our relationship out too much. It kind of did the opposite.” Angelina also told the media outlet that she wasn't expecting that the COIVD-19 pandemic would bring out issues in her marriage.

The MTV personality said that she was taking her marriage “day by day” and that “it wasn’t great to me [to] put it that way. It was not great to me." Angelina did say, though, that she wants to have kids in the future (hopefully, that's with Chris). It will be interesting to see if Chris actually films at the resort in Pennsylvania with Angelina and the rest of the cast as the season goes on.