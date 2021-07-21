Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

If quarantine didn't stop the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation , then what's a little cold weather? For the second half of Season 4, the Shore bubble has set up shop in the Poconos, which is the group's first trip to the area. While everyone is vacationing at the Woodloch Resort located in Hawley, Pa., they will be celebrating several accomplishments. Jenni "JWoww" Farley tells everyone as soon as she arrives that she and her boyfriend Zack Carpinelli, formerly knows as 24, are engaged.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are also sharing their pregnancy journey. Plus, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi even makes a return to the series. The cast has been enjoying their time together in the snow and has been keeping themselves occupied with all sorts of activities. Everyone gets into snow clothes and goes snow tubing, minus Deena Cortese and Lauren, of course.

Deena's son and JWoww's kids have a play date, and Jenni's pro wrestler fiancé body-slams Vinny in a wrestling ring. Fans also see Pauly D, Mike, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Zack put on a wrestling event, with the help of Uncle Nino as the announcer and Deena's husband, Chris Buckner, as the referee. Fans have loved the second half of Season 4, but what can they expect for a fifth season?

WIll there be a Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

Fans will be happy to know that there will be more Jerzdays coming! Snooki has confirmed that not only will there be a Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but the cast has already started filming. While fans have been anxiously awaiting the remaining episodes involving Nicole, they no longer have to fear that those episodes will be the end of her time on the series.

In a recent episode of her podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, the MTV personality confirmed Season 5 and teased that she will continue filming alongside her roomies. She shared, "I just filmed — we're filming for next season. I just did a scene with Deener, and we had a Meatball Day. We were drinking wine and having cheese, and we ended up getting drunk on her kids' swing set."

Snooki also promised to her listeners that Season 5 wouldn't be full of girl drama. She said, "The show's coming back, you guys. There's no more drama anymore. Well, there's drama here and there, but it's not going to take over the show. Because I've seen all the fan comments that the show's not the same anymore, that it's not fun anymore, that it's all drama. It's happening. The party's back, and it's going to be a good-a-- time."