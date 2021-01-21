This Gorgeous Las Vegas Hotel Serves as the Current Set for 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

Due to the current state of world affairs, reality shows have been forced to slow down production in order to follow social distancing protocols and other health guidelines. But thankfully, most of them have figured out a way to get audiences the content they need without sacrificing the quality of the show.

So, what hotel are the Jersey Shore family vacationing in ? Keep scrolling.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is taking a different approach this season by having the whole cast and crew create their own quarantine bubble and take over an entire resort in Las Vegas. In an exclusive tour for People, Angelina walked fans through the sprawling property that the longtime roommates will be taking over for Season 4.

What hotel is 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' filmed in?

For the first time in the show’s history, the cast and crew of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is taking over the entire resort of the Hilton Lake Las Vegas in order to safely shoot the fourth season of the show. The property, which is located 30 minutes away from the Las Vegas strip, will serve as the luxurious backdrop for the beloved cast as they get into their usual shenanigans, except this time, there won’t be any clubbing.

As Angelina Pivarnick explained to People, “Usually [on] a family vacation we'd go out clubbing and stuff, but here we were just hanging out. It was more like a chill environment and a chill vacation this time.” Angelina also gives viewers a tour of the resort, which includes a gym and suites for every castmate, including linen closets that have been transformed into individual confessional rooms.

Pauly D is arguably the reason the cast has such gorgeous accommodations. When the coronavirus pandemic caused worldwide lockdowns, he and the rest of the cast knew that things would need to be a little different for Season 4. So Pauly pulled some strings to make sure the family felt at home and hooked the crew up with the entire hotel.

“For real, I was the plug out here,” he explains in an appearance during Angelina’s video tour of the hotel. “I got everybody everything they could possibly need out here. Rented the whole place, made sure everybody's fed, made sure everybody was getting along.”

The cast certainly does seem to have everything they need at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas, which boasts three dining areas, including an open-air lounge, a bistro, and a pool bar and grill. Speaking of pools, the hotel not only has a gorgeous pool that the cast will have to themselves, but there’s also a lagoon area with a waterfall “just steps away.”