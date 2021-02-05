'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Spent the End of Their Summer Filming in Las Vegas

COVID-19 brought most TV and film production to a screeching halt, but Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was not one of them. Before the season aired, producers of the show revealed that they would be in a “bubble-type situation,” so they could take any extra safety precautions if needed. The show and its spin-offs have taped in Las Vegas in the past, and this time MTV went all out and rented the entire Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, currently owned by Hilton.

So after months of being in quarantine , the entire cast and crew headed west to film Season 4 amid the pandemic. Production followed all local, state, and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements to complete the season. As episodes of the new season have been airing, fans have been wondering: When exactly did the cast film at the Las Vegas resort?

When was 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 4 filmed?

Last year fans were excited to hear that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation had been confirmed for Season 4 on July 25, 2020, and were thrilled to learn that the entire cast, minus Snooki, would be returning. At the time, it was unclear when production would be able to start because of COVID-19, which meant that the new season wouldn't air until 2021. When Season 4 did finally air, viewers quickly learned that the cast was in Las Vegas.

They were filmed spending time by the pool, kayaking, and hanging out at a water park located on the lake so it was obvious that the weather was warm, which Vegas is notorious for. According to CheatSheet, filming of the new season began in the beginning of September. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Deena posted a photo of her son, Christopher John, with the caption: "CJ helping the sound guy on set of #jsfamilyvacation while mommy films with her roomies."

In that same post, she also stated that everyone on set except the cast was wearing masks, and everyone was tested for COVID-19 and quarantined before filming. Deena took to Instagram again in October to let Jersey Shore fans know that the cast was done filming. She wrote, "That's a wrap! #jsfamilyvacation loved having my family with me." It appears that Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed for about four weeks from the beginning of September to the beginning of October.