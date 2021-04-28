'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Not Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Avid viewers of MTV’s Jersey Shore franchise are likely familiar with the antics of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro . Known as a good guy with a bit of a temper, he tends to wear his heart on his sleeve. However, that doesn’t stop him from getting into altercations that can be avoided at times.

Ronnie has been no stranger to the headlines or dealing with law enforcement. And after his latest run-in with the law, fans have been wondering about his future on the show. So, is Ronnie leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? Read on to get your answer.

Since this is Ronnie’s second domestic violence incident to date, many fans think his luck may run out with being a recurring cast member on Jersey Shore.

My biggest flex is that i knew Ronnie from Jersey Shore was abusive from the beginning and that’s why i couldn’t watch it. I hated that everyone blamed Sam

This is Ronnie's second arrest due to domestic violence after being charged with the same back in 2019, after allegedly being violent with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. As a result, the outlet reports that he was already on probation for a period of three years.

In case you’re out of the loop, the Jersey Shore star was arrested on April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. Page Six reports that the reality star was arrested due to alleged domestic violence. Since then, he has been released on a $100,000 bond.

No matter what platform you have on television, there is no argument that domestic violence is not tolerated. Over the years, we’ve seen many people lose jobs and sometimes their careers because of domestic incidents. And it’s natural for Ronnie fans to be worried.

The news of Ronnie’s arrest has seemingly tested some of his friendships.

No one likes to hear that a close friend or loved one was involved in a domestic incident. And while all the facts may not be known, it can cause tension between various parties. And Ronnie is currently feeling the heat.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

On his Instagram Stories, the Jersey Shore star alluded to the fact that people he considered to be close friends may not be in his corner any longer. “I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when you're down and out and then you see who doesn't. But I guess they call it the weeding process."

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie made it a point not to name any names, but fans were questioning who this message was referring to. He continued, "Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!"

Ronnie from jersey shore was arrested for domestic violence...again he’d been arrested for domestic violence in every relationship he’s been in excluding sammi and he needed to be then too so — erin stan account (@YENOMDES) April 25, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Once fans saw his final message, they took it to mean that there may be some tension between him and his fellow cast members. And since none of his fellow Jersey Shore cast members have made any statements pledging their support to the star via social media, viewers are thinking there may be some trouble on the shore.