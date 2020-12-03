Vinny Guadagnino Was One of the First Reality TV Stars to Speak Candidly About Anxiety

The first news about Vinny Guadagnino 's potential departure from Jersey Shore got out in July 2011, soon after the shooting of Season 5 of the show kicked off in Seaside Heights, N.J. As outlets like NJ.com reported at the time, Vinny left the show citing mental health concerns.

Due to the delay between the shooting and the time the show aired, viewers eager to find out more about where things stood between Vinny and his castmates were only able to do so about half a year after the first rumors about his potential departure got out. The episode titled "One Man Down" saw Vinny weigh his options before announcing that he was leaving the Seaside Heights house for good — or so some viewers believed at the time.

"I want you to come and get me. I've been strong, I'm a fighter but there is no fight left in me. So I've made the decision, I'm going to leave here," the star admitted to his parents. His cast members didn't take too well to the decision, however. According to a previous article by Daily Mail, Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were just some of those who tried to help change his mind.

However, their ad-hoc "man day" didn't yield the desired results. In an iconic scene of "One Man Down," Pauly D helps Vinny pack his bags, while also emphasizing that he did so despite the fact that he wasn't a fan of his decision.

Vinny cited mental health concerns as the main reason behind his departure. During the episode, he also revealed that he had struggled with anxiety for some time. As he remarked, the hedonistic lifestyle preferred by the majority of the Jersey Shore cast didn't have the best impact on his condition.

"I have clinical anxiety. I've had it since I was like 16 years old. It's either two ways: I get it and I kind of pull myself back at bay, by having little episodes. I just breathe - a real attack, totally disconnected. I've had them a million times in my life. Those are easy. Those are like simple," Vinny told his boss, Danny Merk.

"Then what happens is, if I get in a different, stressful situation, I get so many that it puts me in a funk. More of a depressed state. I've been going through that since I left Italy. On top of it, I couldn't sleep. I'm hoping now to develop some positive momentum, keep the wheels rolling, live in the moment, and not think of anything," he added later on.

The honest confession had a big impact on fans, with many applauding Vinny for his ability to nail basic truths about the condition. Vinny published his first book, Control the Crazy, in 2012. The volume aims to encourage anxiety sufferers to develop healthier coping mechanisms and learn new ways to deal with the difficulties they encounter in their everyday lives.

Vinny returned to Jersey Shore before Season 5 wrapped up. He has also appeared in several spin-offs, including Snooki & Jwoww and Jersey Shore Family Vacation.