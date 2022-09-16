'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says She's Raising Her Kids to "Not Judge Anyone" (EXCLUSIVE)

Since catapulting to fame in the mid-2000s with the cultural TV phenomenon known as Jersey Shore, Nicole has had to deal with her share of internet trolls and criticism. So, since becoming a mom, has her perspective changed on how she deals with haters and negative comments?

"In general, [the members of the Jersey Shore cast] don't care what anybody thinks about us and we know we're good people. So, like, a stranger's not going to tell me something and make it hurt my feelings," she said.