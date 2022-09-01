'Jersey Shore' Fans Worry Deena Could Walk Away From the Show for Good

Deena hasn't announced plans to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in any official capacity. That being said, there's always the chance that she could take a sabbatical, much like Nicole did in the first half of Season 4.

On the show right now, Deena and Mike have beef because Mike felt slighted when he found out Deena spilled the beans about him considering inviting Angelina's ex-husband Chris Larangeira and Angelina's alleged side piece on his podcast.