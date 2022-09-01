'Jersey Shore' Fans Worry Deena Could Walk Away From the Show for Good
At this point on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it seems like it would take a lot to make cast members quit. Sure, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi left the show for a short time, but she came back. And now, even though Deena Cortese is threatening to leave, it feels like an empty threat. Still, fans need to know — is Deena quitting Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?
Season 5 is full of trips around the U.S. as the cast celebrates different holidays and group milestones together. But there's also drama. While much of that drama includes Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick, now it involves Deena too. And because of the way things are between Deena and Mike on the show, she has threatened to leave for good.
Is Deena quitting 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?
Deena hasn't announced plans to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in any official capacity. That being said, there's always the chance that she could take a sabbatical, much like Nicole did in the first half of Season 4.
On the show right now, Deena and Mike have beef because Mike felt slighted when he found out Deena spilled the beans about him considering inviting Angelina's ex-husband Chris Larangeira and Angelina's alleged side piece on his podcast.
Deena wants to leave that behind them, but when the group toasts to many things including "to podcasts," on the show, it sets Deena off.
The following morning, Deena vents to husband Chris Buckner about her roommates' behavior and how tired of the drama she is.
"I can't do it anymore. I can't do any more of this. Why are we still doing these digs? Let's just move on," she said on the show. "I'm 35 years old, I have two kids, an amazing husband, my life is f--king amazing. I don't have to deal with that sh-t."
She added that she doesn't have it in her anymore to continue with the drama. But something tells us she needs a healthy dose of a reality check since Deena is, in fact, on reality TV, where drama is what writes the checks.
Deena and Nicole are still good friends outside of 'Jersey Shore.'
Since Deena hasn't actually announced plans to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and she's still close to most of the cast, it's unlikely that this "meatball" will be closing the curtain on her MTV career any time soon.
Deena's most recent Instagram posts include loving comments from most of her co-stars, including Mike, and she and Nicole even started a new in-show segment called The Meatball Show.
The title is a direct reference from the pair's Jersey Shore nicknames. It's hard to imagine Deena actually quitting at this point. Chances are, her threats on the show come from frustrations with her fellow co-stars and friends. And, like many before her who claimed to be done with the show, Deena is likely still here for the long haul.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.