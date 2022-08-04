Does Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Still Live on the Jersey Shore?

As of 2022, Mike is living life in a beautiful New Jersey home with his wife, Lauren. According to 943 The Point, they moved into the mansion in December of 2019 and have been there ever since.

During their time living there, they started a family, welcoming their first child into the world after Lauren's pregnancy announcement in 2020. Some of the interesting details about their mansion are that it’s 9800 square feet and comes with seven bedrooms.