Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Net Worth Isn't What You'd Expect
In terms of Jersey Shore stars, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is inarguably one of the biggest. Ever since he first debuted on the program back in 2009, fans have been obsessed with his hilarious personality and takes on life. As time has gone on, Mike has even helmed his own reality show, The Sorrentinos, as well as taken on a variety of other endorsement deals and partnerships.
You would probably assume that when you're one of the biggest reality stars of the century like Mike, you've probably made quite a bit of money through it all. So, what is Mike's net worth? Keep reading for a breakdown of all of the known details surrounding his finances.
What is Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's net worth?
Although Mike, at his peak, was raking in millions of dollars from his work with MTV on Jersey Shore, his financial situation has unfortunately taken a turn for the worse over the years. Here's a candid look at where Mike's net worth stands as of the time of writing.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Reality television star
Net worth: $300,000
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is an American reality television star with a net worth of roughly $300,000, per Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from working on Jersey Shore, Mike has helmed his own reality show, The Sorrentinos, since 2014, and even competed on Dancing with the Stars during Season 11.
Birthdate: July 4, 1982
Birthplace: Staten Island, New York
Birth name: Michael Paul Sorrentino
Father: Frank Sorrentino
Mother: Linda Sorrentino
Marriages: Lauren Pesce (2018-present)
Children: Son Romeo Reign Sorrentino
Education: Brookdale Community College, Kean University, Monmouth University
The Situation's net worth was severely affected by his legal issues.
You may be surprised to learn that Mike has such a low net worth given how long he has been famous, but that wasn't always the case. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Mike was raking in roughly $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore and had a net worth of a whopping $10 million.
However, that all changed when a string of bad investments and poor planning left Mike in a financial hole after he didn't pay taxes on roughly $9 million worth of income. The star was accused of filing millions of dollars of phony business expenses as well as opening a series of bank accounts where he only deposited money in increments of less than $10,000 in hopes that the IRS wouldn't notice.
On Oct. 5, 2018, Mike was indicted in Newark, NJ., in the tax fraud case and was handed down a sentence of eight months in prison, two years of supervised probation, and 500 hours of community service. His brother, Marc "The Man" Sorrentino, who was his manager and partner, was also charged in the case. Mike served his sentence in the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, where he was incarcerated from January 15, 2019, to September 12, 2019.