What Have Mike Sorrentino's Three Siblings Been Up to Since 'The Sorrentinos' Ended?

The reality star was a villainous figure during the original run of Jersey Shore , but his sobriety, his relationship with Lauren Pesce Sorrentino, and his legal issues gave him a different mindset when the reboot first aired in 2018.

From his unending catalogue of inspirational quotes, to his wide array of nicknames, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has made a mark on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers for years.

Mike and his older brother, Marc Sorrentino, were charged with tax evasion back in 2014. The two were sentenced to time behind bars in 2018.

Though fans have heard the most about Mike's older brother because of their respective tax evasion charges, the dad of one actually has a total of three siblings.

They've all appeared on reality TV at some point (including on their short-lived 2014 family show, The Sorrentinos) — keep reading to find out where you've seen them before.