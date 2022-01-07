Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Has Gone From Chasing Babes to Having Babies

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Has Gone From Chasing Babes to Having BabiesBy Pippa Raga
Jan. 7 2022, Published 4:29 a.m. ET
Gym, tan, diaper change? From chasing babes at the club to having babies of their own, the cast of Jersey Shore have really grown up in front of our eyes. Nearly every one of the main cast members is now a proud parent and some of their kids have even made appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the Jersey Shore reboot.
The latest cast member to welcome a mini-me is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. He and his wife of four years, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed their first child in May 2021, and recently, the couple opened up about adding another little one to the brood. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about The Situation and his growing family.
Do 'Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren Sorrentino want more kids?
Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren announced they were expecting in November 2020, with the reality star dubbing his future progeny “baby Situation.” The couple welcomed their first child, son Romeo Reign Sorrentino, on May 26, 2021.
It had been a struggle for Mike and Lauren to conceive. After getting pregnant for the first time in 2019, the couple revealed, via InTouch, that they suffered a miscarriage at around seven weeks.
“It was heart-wrenching,” Lauren said about the loss, adding that she felt strongly about sharing their experience “for other people going through it.” So, when they announced another pregnancy in November 2020, fans were overjoyed.
Now that baby Romeo is here, Mike and Lauren have been thinking about giving him a sibling. Per Heavy, the couple talked about the possibility of baby No. 2 on their podcast, Here’s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens.
They were discussing the fact that many of their castmates from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation had children when Mike revealed that he and Lauren had plans to have another baby in the near future. “As soon as we get a hang or handle on Romeo, I would think we would start to try for that second, maybe when he’s close to a year. Maybe nine months or something,” he said.
The couple also talked about how busy their lives were now that they had become parents. Mike even admitted that he didn’t know how busy it is to be a parent before he was a father.
In a more recent exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Mike said that he and Lauren were definitely going to try for a second child. “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for [our 7-month-old son], Romeo, for sure.”
Mike told the publication that Lauren knew she wanted a second kid even before Romeo was born. The Situation said, “It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one.'”
At the time, Mike said he told Lauren, “Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time,’” but he was willing to admit to Us, “I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”