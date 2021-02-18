A Baby Situation Is on the Way — but When Is Lauren Sorrentino Due?

The reality star, who has also been known as Big Daddy Sitch, married Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) in November of 2018, just a few weeks before he began serving time for tax evasion.

Since Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been focused on G.T.L. (Gym, Tan, Laundry), but his priorities might be shifting now that he has a Little Situation on the way.

Lauren and Mike found out they were expecting at the end of the Feb. 11 episode of the show, and the emotional moment stole the hearts of many fans. When is Lauren's due date?

The couple documented their struggles to expand their family on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Lauren bravely discussed losing a pregnancy shortly after Mike was released from prison.

Mike and Lauren revealed that they were expecting in November of 2020.

Fans who exclusively watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the latest news on the cast (and who don't keep up with the cast on social media) only learned that Lauren was pregnant in the final moments of the Feb. 11 episode. While the two were in their room at the Las Vegas resort where the cast has been staying during Season 4, Lauren decided to take a pregnancy test. As Mike waited for the results, he discussed his often-difficult journey with Lauren since their wedding.

"It's definitely been a tough journey. I was in prison for almost a year. I got out, showed everyone that the comeback was greater than the setback... all in the same breath, me and my wife took a setback," Mike said in reference to the previous pregnancy loss. "We had to regroup, pivot, just ourselves off, and move forward." When Lauren came out of the bathroom, she had a positive pregnancy test in her hand.

After the pair embraced, Lauren reflected on her emotions in an interview confessional. "We've just waited and prayed so long for this.... we both just can't believe it," she shared. Those who do keep up with the reality star cast on social media will know that the couple actually revealed the exciting news on their respective Instagram pages back in November of 2020.

