The Cast of 'Jersey Shore' Is Wealthy –– Who's the Richest out of Them?

Even as one of the show's most recognizable stars, Nicole Polizzi, a.k.a. Snooki also has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022. The world came to know and love her while watching her party it up in the first season of Jersey Shore. Like many of her cast mates, she earned upwards of $150,000 per episode. Since then, she’s made appearances on other shows like Dancing With the Stars.