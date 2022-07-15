The Cast of 'Jersey Shore' Is Wealthy –– Who's the Richest out of Them?

Distractify
When Jersey Shore first premiered, it instantly became one of the most popular reality TV shows ever. The original series followed the antics and drama of a New Jersey-based group of housemates. It was fun for viewers to keep up with some of the biggest party people of the early 2000s.

Now, the cast of the show is doing really well for themselves financially. Here’s how they all rank in terms of net worth.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — Net Worth: $300,000

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino
Source: Getty Images

Mike Sorrentino, a.k.a. The Situation, currently has a net worth of $300 thousand. All things considered, his net worth would have been higher by 2022 had he not been caught for tax evasion.

Deena Cortese — Net Worth: $2 million

Deena Cortese
Source: Getty Images

Deena Cortese was initially invited to be part of Jersey Shore to replace Angelina Pivarnick, a regular in the first two seasons of the show. She became known for her strong relationship with Snooki and her no-nonsense attitude. She currently has a net worth of $2 million.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — Net Worth: $3 million

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: Getty Images

Jersey Shore isn’t the only way Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has earned his $3 million net worth. He’s also appeared in shows like Famously Single and the 2012 film adaptation of The Three Stooges, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Angelina Pivarnick — Net Worth: $4 million

Angelina Pivarnick
Source: Getty Images

Angelina Pivarnick may have parted ways with Jersey Shore in the middle of Season 2, but she still made her return down the line. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she currently has a net worth of $4 million. As of 2020, she was earning part of her wealth from her eyelash line.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola — Net Worth: $4 million

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola
Source: Getty Images

Sammi Giancola, a.k.a. Sammi Sweetheart is tied with Angelina with a net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She’s deliberately chosen not to participate on Jersey Shore's reunion show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but she still seems to be doing just fine without it.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley — Net Worth: $4 million

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley
Source: Getty Images

Jenni Farley, a.k.a. JWoww also has a net worth of $4 million. Along with being a reality TV star, she’s had multiple businesses under her belt.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi - Net Worth: $4 million

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi
Source: Getty Images

Even as one of the show's most recognizable stars, Nicole Polizzi, a.k.a. Snooki also has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022. The world came to know and love her while watching her party it up in the first season of Jersey Shore. Like many of her cast mates, she earned upwards of $150,000 per episode. Since then, she’s made appearances on other shows like Dancing With the Stars.

Vinny Guadagnino — Net Worth: $5 million

Vinny Guadagnino
Source: Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino's net worth has risen in recent years. Currently, it stands at $5 million. After rising to fame on Jersey Shore, appeared in shows like The Great Food Truck Race and even The Masked Dancer.

Pauly ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio - Net Worth: $20 million

Pauly ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio
Source: Getty Images

The wealthiest cast member from Jersey Shore happens to be DJ Pauly D with a net worth of $20 million. Much of that dough has to come from the DJ career he started after Jersey Shore ended. Reportedly, he makes anywhere between $40,000 and $60,000 per gig.

