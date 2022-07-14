Will 'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese's Net Worth See Growth in 2022?

One thing for certain, two things are for sure: Jersey Shore fans will always stand up for their favorites, and Deena is no exception.

During a July 2022 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans made it a point to call out some of the cast members for house-shaming Deena. Things officially went left after Angelina said that her ex-husband, Chris, asked Deena why she and her husband lived in “that type of home,” per Reality Titbit.