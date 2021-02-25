'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Engaged to a Car Enthusiast

'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Engaged to a Car EnthusiastBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 25 2021, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
There is one relationship from Jersey Shore that fans will always remember and pop culture will always reference: Sammi and Ronnie aka Ron. If you watched the show, then you know that Sammi and Ron had one of the most toxic relationships on television.
From the breakups to the makeups to the infamous letter detailing his exploits, it made for quality reality television. However, it appears that Sammi has long moved on from her Jersey Shore love story.
Sammi stepped out of the spotlight for years, and now, it appears that she has found love again. And it looks like things are real this time around. The star is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Christian Biscardi. Since she’s not on our small screens anymore, her romantic life has been a bit on the private side. So, fans want to know the 4-1-1 on her soon-to-be husband.
Christian has a deep affinity for cars and works at an automotive company.
Aside from his obvious love for and devotion to Sammi, Christian is obsessed with all things cars. A quick scroll on his Instagram page will show you various shots of foreign and American-made vehicles.
Not to mention, his Instagram bio reveals that he has founded The Stables Fine Motor Cars. According to the company's Facebook page, it is growing as a leading name in exotic automobile brokering and performance upgrades.
He has also created a YouTube page for the business. In its new series, Christian provides a variety of automotive content that is geared at helping people find the cars of their dreams. And while the YouTube page is fairly new, it’s definitely growing in followers and subscribers.
Sammi’s 'Jersey Shore' castmates adore her and Christian's relationship.
While Sammi has made it clear that she won’t return to the show because of her growth and relationship with Christian, her Jersey Shore castmates understand. And while she's not traveling with the crew, she was still able to get their seal of approval on her relationship with Christian.
Per In Touch Weekly, Jenni “JWoww” Farley told the publication that they all approve of Sammi’s main squeeze. “We’ve met him and he is such a sweet guy," Jenni revealed. "He makes Sammi happy, so he’s good in my book."
And while everyone adores their relationship, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared that they haven’t seen much of the couple and she's not sure if they will score an invite to the wedding.
“I think it’s happening soon,” Snooki exclusively told the publication in April 2020. “We haven’t gotten anything. We would have loved to go.”
But Snooki shouldn't think negatively. Although Sammi has been distant due to her relationship and other priorities in her life, that doesn't mean that she won't extend an invite to some of her old Jersey Shore castmates. After all, they were pretty close at one point.
Speaking of Sammi and Christian getting married, their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19.
We can all agree that COVID-19 has taken a toll on our daily lives. Many of us loathe the idea of being home and not being able to live our normal lives, and Sammi and Christian are in the same boat.
It was reported that the couple planned to wed in April 2020 but that their plans were halted due to the pandemic.
In April 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Sammi’s wedding had been “postponed until September.” But fall came and went without the two jumping the broom. At this time, it’s unclear when their wedding ceremony will happen.
That said, that doesn’t mean that the two are not going to get married. They are very much in love with one another. Sammi even gushed about how exciting it is to be private with her relationship.
"It’s kind of exciting," she shares. “He’s no one in the business, it’s just somebody. I’m learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that’s all I’m gonna say about it.”
And if you look at Sammi’s Instagram page, you can see just how in love she is with Christian. She frequently posts cute photos of them on date nights, during beach days, and doing other activities together.
So it’s only a matter of time before Sammi and Christian say “I do.” And after her controversial relationship with Ron, it’s nice to see the star truly happy and at peace.