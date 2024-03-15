Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore 'Jersey Shore' Drama: Sammi Believes Angelina Is Jealous of Her Spotlight "So I bring you on the show," Angelina says of Sammi. "I literally brought you in thinking you were a friend, [and] you've been nothing of that sort." By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 15 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is well underway, and you can bet there's plenty of drama heating up! With fights and arguments galore, it's Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola at the center of it all.

Despite Sammi's return and her efforts to treat everyone kindly and respectfully, she's unexpectedly found herself in a feud with Angelina. As it turns out, the Staten Island native seems to have a bone to pick with her supposed friend. So, what's the deal? Keep reading as we delve into the drama between Angelina and Sammi.

Source: Getty Images

Breaking down Angelina and Sammi's drama on 'Jersey Shore.'

In the show's 7th season, Angelina and Sammi aren't exactly seeing eye to eye. Angelina appears to be envious of the attention Sammi has garnered since her return to the show in the latter part of Season 6.

The tension between them arises in the Feb. 29, 2024, episode, when Angelina becomes upset that nobody helps her with her luggage at the hotel in Atlantic City. She singles out Sammi, who apparently walked past Ang's room without offering to help her with her bags.

Angelina fails to realize that the fans wanted Sammi back regardless if she got her there or not. 🗣 THE PPL WANTED SAMMI BACK!!!! #JSFamilyVacation — ♥GabrielleSymone♥ (@SassMeBaby) March 8, 2024

Despite Angelina eventually joining the girls and heading to the Shore house, her mood remains sour, prompting Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino to point out that "the vibes have totally flipped."

"There's always a subtext to Angelina's behavior. There has to be an underlying reason she flipped the script," Jenni, who has clashed with Angelina multiple times, comments in a confessional. "It could be that she wasn't the center of attention. Maybe it's because Sam is back."

Despite the group's attempt to lighten the mood by bar-hopping on the boardwalk, Angelina remains visibly upset. "I'm so tired. Shot, drama from today. I just wanna go home," Angelina voices her frustration, adding, "Sam's back, she can take my spot."

Expressing confusion over why Angelina keeps mentioning her, Sammi discloses in a confessional that Angelina has been continuously speaking negatively about her for the past week.

The producers pick up on the tension between them and question Angelina about her problem with Sam. Angelina responds by airing her grievances, highlighting her past efforts to bring Sam back to the show.

"She's got an issue with me. So I bring you on the show, I DMed you. I literally brought you in thinking you were a friend, you've been nothing of that sort," she asserts, referring to how she was the one who facilitated Sam's return last season.

Sam then compares Angelina to a toddler having a tantrum, which angers Angelina for the next 12 hours or so. Overall, Angelina is upset that Sam compared her to a "toddler." Although Sammi apologizes, it doesn't resolve their argument. The ladies continue to argue about the remark, with Sammi insisting she has treated Angelina kindly and asking her to "let it go" despite repeatedly apologizing.

In a confessional, Angelina delves deeper into her issues with Sam, accusing the Hazlet native of attempting to gain attention by targeting her. Yet again, she stresses her pivotal role in Sam's return to the show and questions why Sam would harbor hostility toward her.

Sammi thinks Angelina is jealous of the attention she's receiving.

Despite attempts to ease the tension with a bar crawl, the drama between Angelina and Sam persists for an extended period. Angelina continues to vent her frustration with Sam, even in the presence of other cast members. Their ongoing argument spills over into subsequent episodes on March 7 and March 14, with both sides accusing each other of disrespect and ingratitude. Sam even suggests Angelina's behavior stems from jealousy over her return to the reality TV spotlight.

Sadly, attempts at reconciliation are short-lived, as Angelina and Sammi continuously find themselves embroiled in the same arguments. Angelina attributes her outbursts to personal issues involving her father and fiancé, but Sammi insists on being treated respectfully regardless of the circumstances.

"You're not processing it. Don't treat me bad because you're going through s--t," Sammi says. "I have been nice! What have I done to you?! Keep my name out of your mouth!"

Later in the episode, most of the cast — excluding Angelina — heads to MetLife Stadium to catch a Jets game. During the journey, the drama spreads to the rest of the cast, who point out Angelina's pattern of stirring up drama and then playing the victim. They speculate that Angelina's behavior stems from a craving for attention and resentment toward Sam's increased prominence on the show.

"I didn't thank her enough for coming back. Does she want me to bow down? I'll tell you right f--king now, that ain't f--king me," Sam vents to Mike, recalling the situation. Jenni then swiftly brings up the wedding speech debacle, noting Angelina's tendency to oscillate between highs and lows.