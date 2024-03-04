Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Angelina and Mike Were Into Each Other Before the MTV Show “We're finding this out 15 f--king years later?” JWoww exclaimed upon hearing just how long ago Angelina and Mike dated. By Dan Clarendon Mar. 4 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Source: MTV

It’s safe to say Angelina Pivarnick had a “situationship” with one of her Jersey Shore costars, now that we know she and costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino dated before the MTV show even premiered.

In a February 2024 interview on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Mike said that he knew both Angelina and costar Sammi Giancola before they were cast on the show. For instance, Mike said that he and Sammi were “in the same crew” once upon a time. Then came the juicy part…

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino dated before ‘Jersey Shore’ began.

“Angelina, on the other hand, technically, before the show, we kind of dated a few times,” Mike said on the podcast. “Which they do reveal on this new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It kind of just comes out, because I have the book [his recent memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation], and I’m kind of like, full disclosure, and they kind of find out that we kind of hooked up a couple times before the show.”

So why didn’t they go public with the relationship on the original Jersey Shore? “When the show first started, we didn’t want the casting producers to know that we either knew each other or kind of dated,” Mike explained. “[We] thought that would hurt the chances of being on a show that was, like, anonymous or something — you know, like, ‘Oh, all these people in the house, and everybody doesn’t know each other.’ Meanwhile, like, I know Angelina, I know Sam, like, I knew a few people.”

Mike and Angelina were “definitely, like, into each other.”

In the Feb. 22 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina and Mike surprised their costars with their romantic history. “You guys will be very shocked that me and [Mike] went on four dates,” Angelina said over dinner. Deena Cortese shrieked about the news, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio seemed delighted that the news was finally out in the open. “It has been revealed that Mike and Angelina went on four dates!” Paul exclaimed, raising his hands over his head.

Mike even added that he and Angelina were “definitely, like, into each other. We were.” Angelina corroborated that revelation: “You definitely were into me, and I was into you,” she said.

Angelina gave an NSFW reason for them going separate ways.

In a confessional in that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, Mike said the dates happened in 2009. And over dinner, Jenni “JWoww” Farley expressed astonishment that Mike and Angelina never told the group about them dating until that night. “Are you kidding?” JWoww interjected in a confessional. “We're finding this out 15 f--king years later?” Back at the dinner table, Mike even showed the gang a photo of him and Angelina hanging out back in 2007.