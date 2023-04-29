Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: Getty Images Is Angelina From ‘Jersey Shore’ Still Engaged? Let’s Take a Look at Her Dating Life Is Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' still engaged? Here is what we know about her romantic status, including whether she is still betrothed. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 29 2023, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Reality star Angelina Pivarnick is most known for starring in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As fans have gotten to know her since the original Jersey Shore series back in 2009, viewers are wondering about her dating life.

Is Angelina engaged? And is so, who is she engaged to? Has she been married before? Here are all of the details about the popular reality TV star and her love life.

So is Angelina from 'Jersey Shore' still engaged?

Angelina is currently engaged to her fiancé Vinny Tortorella, who she has publicly been in a relationship with since early 2023. He popped the question to her while on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In front of the entire cast of the show, Vinny asked Angelina to marry him, and she said "yes." During the proposal he said that, "A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life."

He also went on to say, "I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one." Vinny does not have any public social media accounts, and aside from the show, seems to stay out of the public eye.

Angelina has been married before.

This isn't the first time Angelina has been engaged. In fact, she was married to Christopher Larangeira. The couple got married in 2019, but ultimately split in 2022.

Christopher isn't really in the limelight, but he does have a public Instagram account under the name @chris_e_piss_e. Angelina has opened up about their divorce publicly.

She said that, "I never want to say anything bad about my ex, but we just had different paths in life. That’s just what happens sometimes. I’m happy that I’m on the other side of it. I’m seeing much more clear now.”

Before marrying Christopher, Angelina dated Food Network star Chris Nirschel. The couple made an appearance together on Season 1 of the VH1 series Couples Therapy. The two ultimately weren't able to pursue their relationship any further and called it quits.

This isn't the only Vinny that Angelina might have been involved with.

Over the years fans have suspected that Angelina was in a secret relationship with her Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino. So much so, that viewers have nicknamed her current fiancé "Vinny 2.0".

Though both of the cast members have denied these rumors, Vinny did add fuel to the fire back in 2021 — when Angelina was still with her ex-husband Chris — with a social media post. He took to Twitter and said that, "Don’t worry Angelina if it doesn’t work out, you always have me."

Don’t worry Angelina if it doesn’t work out, you always have me #JSFamilyVacation — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 11, 2021 Source: Twitter