Angelina Has a New Vinny in Her Life on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

Say what you wanna say about them, but we love the Jersey Shore crew. Maybe it's the nostalgia factor? Maybe it's the ongoing energy that our favorite Italian-Americans are always bringing? Maybe it's the dynamic between the cast? Whatever it is, we are here for it.

Speaking of dynamics, Angelina Pivarnick definitely is about to shift the one in New Orleans by bringing her new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, into the crew during the April 13 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Since this current season most likely filmed in fall 2022, fans are curious if Angelina is still with Vinny now. Let's find out!

Is Angelina from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' still with Vinny?

We first heard about Vinny Tortorella, or Vinny 2.0, during Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when Angelina told her friends that she was dating someone named Vinny. Despite hearing his name, Vinny 2.0 did does not make an appearance during Season 5. Angelina revealed this season the two live together as well.

The first time that the cast, and us, actually get to meet Vinny is during the April 13 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The synopsis of the episode reads, "Angelina's new man arrives just in time for her divorce party; Snooki burns Ang's wedding dress. Pauly takes everyone to onw of the most haunted houses ever; Deena makes it clear she's not afraid of JWOWW."

In a preview for the episode, we see the crew get ready to go out to celebrate Angelina's divorce. Ironically, this is all the first time that every one meets Vinny 2.0. Angelina and Vinny are hanging out and pregaming with the crew when Michael Paul Sorrentino, better known as "The Situation," makes an observation saying that, "Ang, your energy with Vinny. Totally different. It's a good thing."

Vinny seems to bring a pretty chill energy to this usual chaotic crew. The U.S. Sun reports that Vinny is a 34 year-old model from Staten Island and graduated from Wagner College with a masters in accounting. In addition to modeling, he is also an actor, appearing in the short film, Effections. Vinny does not appear to have Instagram.

There appears to be no news as to whether Angelina and Vinny are still together, and Angelina's Instagram feed does not feature him either. The pair were last spotted out and about, making their red carpet debut two months ago at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party.