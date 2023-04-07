Angelina’s Boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, Is “Vinny 2.0” on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Romance is blossoming at the Jersey Shore! Following her highly-publicized split from Chris Larangeira in 2021, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is finally moving on. And no, it;s not with longtime co-star and sometimes crush Vinny Guadagnino.

In Season 6, Episode 11, fans of the MTV reality series are introduced to the Jersey Shore alum’s new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella. Dubbed “Vinny 2.0,” Angelina’s current partner has made quite a splash in the reality realm and viewers are curious about her beau. So, who is he, exactly? We have all the details.

Source: MTV

Who is Angelina’s new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Angelina has a new beau in her life. After splitting with her ex-husband Chris two years ago, she’s found love again with her new boyfriend, Vinny. In a September 2022 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the 36-year-old revealed she was dating another Vinny after spending years flirting with Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino.

"So, who's Vinny from Staten Island? Is he a good lay, or is he a good person?" Jenni “JWoww” Farley pressed during the episode. "He's actually both,” Angelina replied. “I'm not at that point of seeing a future with anyone right now. I'm going to enjoy myself."

However, things appear to be going smoothly for the new couple. At The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere party in February 2023, Angelina and her boyfriend Vinny arrived on the red carpet side by side. So, what does the reality star’s partner do for a living?

Angelina’s boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, has an impressive background.

Hailing from Staten Island, Vinny has made a name for himself in multiple industries. According to The U.S. Sun, the 34-year-old is an actor and model who studied at Wagner College in New York. The new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation minor cast member also has a master’s degree in accounting.

Per Vinny’s IMDb profile, he starred in the 2010 short film, Effections, and is now a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He has also appeared in commercials for Gainomax and his work as a model seems to be how he makes the majority of his income.

Several rumors have arisen regarding Angelina’s boyfriend.

Source: MTV

Angelina recently set the record straight about her new boyfriend’s age. After mistakenly referring to her new partner as 19 on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans took that information and ran with it. "People think he's a 19-year-old that lives in my garage, and I'm like, what?" the reality star explained to Toofab. "He's not 19, he's in his 30s, and we call him Vinny 2.0.”