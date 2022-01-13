Are Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira Still Together?By Pippa Raga
Since the show’s premiere in 2009, the cast of Jersey Shore have grown up in front of our eyes. Now, most of them have families of their own. But unfortunately, not all of them are in happy marriages.
Angelina Pivarnick, who was on the show for Seasons 1 and 2 (though she left early each time), has been having some marriage troubles. But with conflicting reports about the star filing for divorce, while she says she wants to save her marriage, fans are confused about what to think. Here’s everything you need to know about the reality star’s relationship status.
Does Angelina get divorced on Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?
Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage appears to be in trouble, but she’s not letting go without a fight. The reality star had known her now-husband, Chris Larangeira, for over a decade before they began dating in 2016. The two got married in 2019 and their wedding aired on the third season of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion.
However, it certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for the couple. Their marriage was a major plot point in Season 4 of the spinoff show and audiences quickly picked up on the tension between them. In July 2021, ScreenRant reported that the couple confirmed what many had been speculating: Angelina had filed for divorce.
But that wasn’t the end for the Larangeiras. By the end of Season 4, Angelina was talking about freezing her eggs to start a family with Chris and also mentioned going to couples therapy with her husband.
Unfortunately for her, it appears that things haven’t improved all too much since. Angelina's MTV bio for Season 5 reads that she “is at a crossroads,” although “she wants to make her marriage work … and is setting their second anniversary as a make-it-or-break-it deadline.”
Angelina did confirm to Page Six that she was doing everything to save her marriage. She explained that although “it was like pulling teeth,” she eventually got Chris to agree to go to couples counseling.
During a press event for the upcoming season, Angelina said, "You’ll see this season that I was like, ‘Listen, if you don’t go with me, it’s done. It’s over.’ He realized, ‘I have to go.’”
Angelina feels strongly about making her marriage work but also said that the trauma she underwent as a result of her own parents’ divorce has been a huge influence on the decisions she’s made regarding her marriage. The Staten Island native has also been making progress through solo therapy sessions, which she says have been very helpful in giving her a new perspective on her relationship with Chris.
As for whether Angelina and Chris are still together today? The Sun reports that Angelina was showing off her lingerie with some intimate shots on her Instagram stories as recently as January 2021, so it appears the couple might still be on the rocks.
For her part, Angelina said audiences will just have to wait for Season 5 to “see what happens there. You’ll see if it worked out or not.”
Catch Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion every Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.