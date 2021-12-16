This Is How Angelina Pivarnick Fits Into Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'By Chris Barilla
Dec. 16 2021, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Longtime fans of Jersey Shore are more than familiar with its most infamous on-and-off cast member: Angelina Pivarnick. Ever since the first season of the show, Angelina has undeniably been its most volatile cast member (and that's saying something). In the earlier seasons of the original Jersey Shore, her appearances in various seasons were usually short-lived and ended in some sort of serious confrontation.
As all of the cast members have grown older, they've understandably become a bit tamer, which seemingly extends even to the treatment they've given Angelina, and vice-versa. Of course, feuds still spring up here and there, but that's all part of reality television, right?
Regardless, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is right around the corner and plenty of fans are wondering: is Angelina still a part of the Jersey Shore cast? Well, wonder no longer, as we've got the answer for you right here.
Is Angelina Pivarnick still a part of the 'Jersey Shore' cast?
With Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 imminent, fans are wondering which of the original cast members will be making an appearance on the show this time around. One of the biggest questions posed was if Angelina was going to decide to come back for the season, which is due to premiere on Jan. 6, 2022.
Speculation that Angelina wouldn't be a part of the new season of the show began surfacing when a bunch of the cast members began sharing photos of them all together working on filming for Season 5. Noticeably absent from all of the photos was Angelina, which was a clear indicator to many that she wasn't returning to Jersey Shore this time around.
However, once Angelina caught wind of fans talking about her not coming back to the show, she decided to take to social media and clear things up.
On her Instagram story, Angelina told fans that she had received countless inquiries from fans about if she was actually still a part of the Jersey Shore cast, to which she clarified that she is.
In reference to the cast member photoshoots that occur before every season, Angelina said, "I was there. Don't worry, I did film and I did the photoshoot today."
In reference to the group shot of the entire cast at dinner that Angelina was not a part of, she insisted that she was in attendance, but did not explain why she wasn't in any of the photos. Also missing from the flicks and actually not in attendance was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whose status on Season 5 has not yet been determined.
"Don't be alarmed. Angelina will be a part of the new season ... in a very big way," the reality star further explained to her fans on Instagram.
Everyone's favorite party-loving group of friends is heading to the Florida Keys for Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which promises to be a big departure from the last few seasons that have occurred largely while the world was under quarantine due to COVID-19.
Check out the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs on MTV on Jan. 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.