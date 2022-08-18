JWoww Is Showing Her Kids the ‘Jersey Shore’ Lifestyle Early
When Jersey Shore fans first met Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she was a 23-year-old graphic designer and had no plans on being a reality TV star. However, she and her MTV castmates quickly became famous for their antics at the renowned vacation spot. Amid her fame, JWoww also experienced several changes in her personal life.
JWoww explained how she integrates her kids while filming ‘Jersey Shore.’
Jersey Shore returned to MTV for the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. While JWoww and most of the original cast returned for filming, many had become parents after the OG show wrapped. So, when they returned, JWoww said their “cabs-are-here” days are long gone, but they indulge more than before, just not in the wee hours of the night.
“Ironically, I feel like I drank more now as a mom," JWoww explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. "I just pace myself, and I pass out by 10 p.m. I just can't party. I can't start at 11 a.m. As a mom, I wait till it hits five o'clock."
In addition to restricting when she has a cocktail, JWoww shared that her production availability is contingent upon her kids’ schedules. Since her divorce, she and ex Roger Mathews started co-parenting their children from different households. JWoww said she’s fortunate that Roger and Jersey Shore’s production allows her to bring Greyson and Meilani — who have appeared on the show — with her to shoot the season during their school vacations.
"At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," JWoww said of her ex. "I'm not a 9-to-5 person, so he knows that I'm filming Jersey Shore, and we're going to the Keys. And it was great that production worked around the kids' vacation from school. So he knows that they're just going down there to live their best life with their virgin margaritas and piña coladas."
JWoww admitted on ‘Jersey Shore’ that she and her fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, don’t want kids together.
Following her and Roger’s divorce, JWoww found love again with Zack Clayton Carpinello. JWoww met the professional wrestler during her relationship with Roger. Zack even attended JWoww and Roger’s wedding in 2015 and has the Instagram photo to prove it. Talk about a small world!
The reality star got back in contact with Zack after she officially split from Roger. They dated for two years before Zack proposed to JWoww in February 2021. JWoww took to Instagram to share the news and captioned, “On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," under a post of the couple.
Despite being ready to walk down the aisle, JWoww confirmed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she and her fiancé don’t want any more children. In one scene, Angelina Pivarnick predicted JWoww would get “pregnant by accident” one day soon, which she immediately brushed off, per People.
"Zack doesn't want one more than I don't want one!" JWoww said of having another baby.
Although she denied wanting to get pregnant again, JWoww admitted she and Zack aren’t taking any steps to avoid a third child. She stated on the show that she and Zack have sex without condoms and are also not on birth control. The reveal prompted JWoww’s co-star Deena Cortese to support Angelina’s prediction.
"Oh my God,” Deena said after JWoww’s comments. “Are you kidding me? Like, come on. Girl! You're going to have another kid!"
Only time will tell if JWoww becomes a mom for a third time. For now, fans can watch her on MTV on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at 8 p.m. EST on Thursdays.