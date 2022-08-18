Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore
(l-r): Meilani Matthews, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Greyson Matthews
Source: Instagram/meilanimatthews

JWoww Is Showing Her Kids the ‘Jersey Shore’ Lifestyle Early

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Aug. 18 2022, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

When Jersey Shore fans first met Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she was a 23-year-old graphic designer and had no plans on being a reality TV star. However, she and her MTV castmates quickly became famous for their antics at the renowned vacation spot. Amid her fame, JWoww also experienced several changes in her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans watched JWoww take on a new role when she gave birth to her two kids — Meilani (born in 2014) and Greyson (born in 2016). Although she embraces motherhood, JWoww has had to learn how to balance her responsibilities with partying alongside the Jersey Shore gang.

Article continues below advertisement

JWoww explained how she integrates her kids while filming ‘Jersey Shore.’

Jersey Shore returned to MTV for the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. While JWoww and most of the original cast returned for filming, many had become parents after the OG show wrapped. So, when they returned, JWoww said their “cabs-are-here” days are long gone, but they indulge more than before, just not in the wee hours of the night.

“Ironically, I feel like I drank more now as a mom," JWoww explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. "I just pace myself, and I pass out by 10 p.m. I just can't party. I can't start at 11 a.m. As a mom, I wait till it hits five o'clock."

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to restricting when she has a cocktail, JWoww shared that her production availability is contingent upon her kids’ schedules. Since her divorce, she and ex Roger Mathews started co-parenting their children from different households. JWoww said she’s fortunate that Roger and Jersey Shore’s production allows her to bring Greyson and Meilani — who have appeared on the show — with her to shoot the season during their school vacations.

"At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," JWoww said of her ex. "I'm not a 9-to-5 person, so he knows that I'm filming Jersey Shore, and we're going to the Keys. And it was great that production worked around the kids' vacation from school. So he knows that they're just going down there to live their best life with their virgin margaritas and piña coladas."

Article continues below advertisement

JWoww admitted on ‘Jersey Shore’ that she and her fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, don’t want kids together.

Following her and Roger’s divorce, JWoww found love again with Zack Clayton Carpinello. JWoww met the professional wrestler during her relationship with Roger. Zack even attended JWoww and Roger’s wedding in 2015 and has the Instagram photo to prove it. Talk about a small world!

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star got back in contact with Zack after she officially split from Roger. They dated for two years before Zack proposed to JWoww in February 2021. JWoww took to Instagram to share the news and captioned, “On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," under a post of the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being ready to walk down the aisle, JWoww confirmed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she and her fiancé don’t want any more children. In one scene, Angelina Pivarnick predicted JWoww would get “pregnant by accident” one day soon, which she immediately brushed off, per People.

"Zack doesn't want one more than I don't want one!" JWoww said of having another baby.

Although she denied wanting to get pregnant again, JWoww admitted she and Zack aren’t taking any steps to avoid a third child. She stated on the show that she and Zack have sex without condoms and are also not on birth control. The reveal prompted JWoww’s co-star Deena Cortese to support Angelina’s prediction.

"Oh my God,” Deena said after JWoww’s comments. “Are you kidding me? Like, come on. Girl! You're going to have another kid!"

Only time will tell if JWoww becomes a mom for a third time. For now, fans can watch her on MTV on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at 8 p.m. EST on Thursdays.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

JWoww Isn't a New Jersey Native, So Where Does She Live Now?

JWoww's Career Path Is a Lot Different Than It Was Before Her 'Jersey Shore' Fame

JWoww's Net Worth Is Definitely More Than Most of Us Will Make in 10 Lifetimes

Latest Jersey Shore News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.