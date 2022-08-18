JWoww Is Showing Her Kids the ‘Jersey Shore’ Lifestyle Early

Jersey Shore returned to MTV for the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. While JWoww and most of the original cast returned for filming, many had become parents after the OG show wrapped. So, when they returned, JWoww said their “cabs-are-here” days are long gone, but they indulge more than before, just not in the wee hours of the night.

“Ironically, I feel like I drank more now as a mom," JWoww explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. "I just pace myself, and I pass out by 10 p.m. I just can't party. I can't start at 11 a.m. As a mom, I wait till it hits five o'clock."