We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jwoww-zack2-1582842979104.png
Source: Instagram

JWoww and Zack Are Back Together After Embarrassing Split

By

After Jenni "JWoww" Farley divorced from her fellow Jersey Shore castmate and husband Roger Matthews, it didn't take long for her to move on. Her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, aka "24," joined the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation quickly, seeing the couple through some ups — and some downs.

While Zack had seemed like a better match for her than Roger, are they still together?

JWoww and Zack split after he got cozy with a castmate.

Things were going well for JWoww and Zack for a while, until Zack seemed to get too friendly with one of JWoww's castmates.

In an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that aired in October, everyone who watched saw Zack wrap his arms around co-star Angelina Pivarnick's waist in a way that bordered on romantic, while JWoww was passed out on the couch. The camera caught the moment and aired it in a way that made JWoww look oblivious to the incident — and she was.