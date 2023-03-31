Ronnie From 'Jersey Shore' Won Primary Custody of His Daughter

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, original cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed that he had gained full custody of his four-year-old daughter, Ariana, after a tense legal battle with ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley.

After getting arrested for domestic violence in April 2021, Ronnie took a step back from filming the Jersey Shore spinoff series in a bid to better himself for his daughter. How did Ronnie win the case? Find out more below.

Ronnie and Jenn were a match made in hell.

Source: Instagram/@realronniemagro

Ronnie has had a long, well-documented history with domestic violence going back to the early days of Jersey Shore when he was with Sammi Sweetheart. Like his previous relationship, Ronnie's fights with his baby mama Jenn were seen on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Since they first got together in July 2017, the couple were chaotic from the beginning. While filming for the spinoff, many of Ronnie's cast mates questioned his loyalty to Jenn.

After an episode in April 2018 featuring an arc about cheating aired, the couple traded insults on social media and later got into a physical altercation that led to their first split. They tried to co-parent Ariana amicably but when another cheating-themed episode aired in May 2018, things soured.

In June 2018, the pair was involved in multiple physical altercations while filming the series, one of them resulting with Jenn being arrested, but the charges were dropped due to "insufficient evidence." The couple continued to go back and forth on social media, trading barbs and exposing incriminating pictures of abuse they inflicted on each other. But puzzlingly enough, they reunited for a couples costume party for Halloween that year.

Their on-and-off relationship continued, but hit a breaking point in 2019 when Ronnie was arrested and charge with seven misdemeanors including domestic violence. They finally split, but their battle for custody over Ariana had just begun.

How did Ronnie win custody of Ariana?

Ronnie's latest appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed right after he won custody in October 2022. In the episode, he admitted, "For the last couple of years, I was in a bad situation." “I almost lost everything that I built. I almost lost my daughter. I was in treatment for eight or nine months. It helped me grow and made me a stronger person." He explained, "Now, I have full custody of my daughter. It’s a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced.”