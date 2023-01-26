Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: MTV MTV Churns Out 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Seasons Like the Shore Store Makes T-Shirts By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 26 2023, Updated 2:29 p.m. ET

If there's one MTV show (besides Ridiculousness) that isn't going anywhere any time soon, it's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It seems like cameras follow the cast almost year-round now, especially since the sixth season premieres not too long after the fifth ended. So, when was Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 filmed?

Over the years, we've lost some main cast members, hoped others would return, and saw the core group of former roommates become legitimate adults. We've even put up with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's endless words of affirmation that he seems to come up with on the fly. Clearly, fans aren't going anywhere, so why should Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Source: Instagram / @deenanicole Deena and Nicole host the unofficial spinoff 'The Meatball Show.'

When was 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 filmed?

Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended in October 2022. And although filming for the season didn't take place in the same month, the cast was already in the midst of shooting another season in November 2022. When the majority of them make a living from being on MTV, though, you kind of have to expect that the cast has no problem filming so often.

Most of the cast has been pretty sparse with details about filming, but they have revealed breadcrumbs here and there. On Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast in October 2022, she explained that they planned to film despite fellow cast member Vinny Guadagnino going on Dancing With the Stars. Since he was eliminated in November 2022, he was able to join the cast for a good portion of the season on their trip.

More than likely, filming for Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started even earlier than October 2022, however. The new season premieres on MTV on Jan. 26. In order to give the cast enough time to celebrate the holidays with their respective families, chances are, Season 6 started filming even before Season 5 finished airing. Like we said, this show probably isn't ending any time soon.

Is Ronnie ever coming back to 'Jersey Shore'?

One cast member who fans often wonder about in regards to a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation return is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. He announced in April 2021 that he was voluntarily stepping away from the show to focus on his mental health following an arrest for domestic violence. He returned to the show in an August 2022 episode and reflected on sobriety and life as a "full-time dad."

