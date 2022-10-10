'Jersey Shore' Snooki Talks Business Ventures: "Everything Is Happening That I Wanted to Happen" (EXCLUSIVE)
Where's the
beach vino?
Television personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi became a household name after Jersey Shore debuted on MTV in 2009. Alongside her fellow guido and guidette housemates, the New Jersey native cemented herself as a pop culture reality TV icon, influencing the masses with her leopard fashion, funny one-liners, and carefree antics.
Through her popularity as a staple on MTV, Snooki has continued to grow her brand and her businesses, hosting MTV's Messyness, opening several Snooki Shop clothing stores, and her most recent business venture, launching her own wine.
Distractify spoke exclusively with the mother-of-three about building her brands and how the business mogul manages her work-life balance.
'Jersey Shore' star Snooki launched her own wine.
Let's face it, if you've watched Snooki on Jersey Shore, you know that the reality star has enjoyed a few glasses of wine. In November 2021, Snooki launched her brand, aptly titled Messy Mawma, with two bottles: a red called Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon, and a white called Tantrum Chardonnay.
Since the launch of her wine company, the brand also added Rowdy Rose to the line and has teased a fourth bottle coming very soon. Though she didn't provide details on her latest bottle, Snooki told us that she is a "manifesting person" and that "everything is happening that I wanted to happen."
"[I wanted] Jersey Shore to come back. We all wanted that. I wanted to try hosting, so I have Messyness. I wanted to have my own stores. And I just opened my third location. And I wanted my own wine brand and I'm working on my fourth bottle of wine for that," she continued. She added, "So I feel like everything is happening very smoothly right now. Like, everything that I want is happening, which is amazing."
With the businesswoman always thinking ahead, are there any other future projects in the pipeline?
"I'm busy. But as of right now, I don't have anything in the future that I want right now," she said. "I mean, I'm sure if you asked me in a month, I'll have something."
Snooki opens up about her work-life balance.
Though she still "beats the beat" in the club, Snooki's partying days are just not as frequent. Following the success of Jersey Shore, Snooki finally found the "gorilla juicehead" of her dreams, Jionni, and the couple happily welcomed three kids — Lorenzo, 10, Giovanna, 8, and Angelo, 3.
While the Jersey Shore cast no longer spends the entire summer filming in Seaside at the Shore Store, they decided to continue taking group trips and rebooted the series, now titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The housemates get together for a few weeks of filming, and cameras capture their everyday lives, including one major group vacation.
For the 34-year-old, she has a "good balance" between what she wants to share with the world and what she likes to keep private.
"I love showing, like, me being a mom and being with the kids, my businesses," she told us. However, she explained that she likes to keep her relationship with her husband away from TV cameras.
"I'm not showing everything," she added. "I respect my husband like not wanting to be on the show. So it's nice to be able to have that with him ... just, like, a private thing for us."