Will Angelina and Chris Appear Together on Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

On Season 4, Episode 13, the couple renewed their vows, but it wasn't the most celebratory event. Angelina revealed that she and her husband didn't have a lot of sex, stating that, "Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex [after the vow renewal], and there was no sex on the real wedding night either."

In an interview with US Weekly the same year, she shared that the pandemic put a strain on their relationship. "Unlike Pauly D and Nikki Hall, [the pandemic] didn't really help our relationship out too much. It kind of did the opposite," she divulged.