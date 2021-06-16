Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Has Been Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring

Neither Sammi nor Christian has officially said anything about them breaking up, but there are some clues that are leading people to believe the relationship is over. One of the biggest is that Sammi has been spotted without her engagement ring.

In June 2021, Sammi was seen at the grand opening of her store, Sweetheart Coast, in New Jersey. People there noticed that her ring finger looked a little lighter than before. "It was obvious she wasn't wearing her ring," an eyewitness told E! News . "Everyone was speculating about it. She didn't mention her fiancé or wedding. ... Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn't there. It was noticeable."

Despite that, the source did say that it looked like Sammi was having a good time.

Sammi even posted a photo on her Instagram at the store opening that showed her without the ring. In the pic, she's seen cutting a ribbon in front of the store, and you can see her knuckles wrapped around the scissors just enough to notice the ring isn't there.