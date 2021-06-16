Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Has Been Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Has Been Spotted Without Her Engagement RingBy Kori Williams
Jun. 16 2021, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Former Jersey Shore star Sammi Sweetheart may have left all the drama of the Jersey Shore house and her totally toxic relationship with fellow star Ronnie in the past, but that doesn't mean it's been all smooth sailing in her love life. There have been rumors recently that she broke up with her fiancé, Christian Biscardi.
Lately, fans have been noticing some pretty obvious signs that their relationship is over. And since all of these occurrences are happening so close together, it makes people even more curious. Now, Sammi has been seen without her engagement ring.
Did Sammi Sweetheart break up with Christian?
Neither Sammi nor Christian has officially said anything about them breaking up, but there are some clues that are leading people to believe the relationship is over. One of the biggest is that Sammi has been spotted without her engagement ring.
In June 2021, Sammi was seen at the grand opening of her store, Sweetheart Coast, in New Jersey. People there noticed that her ring finger looked a little lighter than before. "It was obvious she wasn't wearing her ring," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone was speculating about it. She didn't mention her fiancé or wedding. ... Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn't there. It was noticeable."
Despite that, the source did say that it looked like Sammi was having a good time.
Sammi even posted a photo on her Instagram at the store opening that showed her without the ring. In the pic, she's seen cutting a ribbon in front of the store, and you can see her knuckles wrapped around the scissors just enough to notice the ring isn't there.
Sammi and Christian unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Even though Sammi is out without her engagement ring now, there have been rumors she and Christian have been broken up for a little while. Earlier in June, there were two other big signs that Sammi and Christian's relationship is over; they have unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted the pics they had of each other on their accounts.
Christian has removed all mention of Sammi on his Instagram and Sammi did delete pictures of him from hers, but she still has a couple of pics up from the relationship. She still has the shot of him proposing to her up and there are a ton of pics of her wearing the engagement ring. She even still has the post up where she's promoting a YouTube video about the ring. But it looks like the video itself has been taken down.
"I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness," she said in the caption of the March 2019 Instagram post about their proposal. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend, and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you, @_biscardi. I love you!!"
On Sammi's YouTube channel there are still videos of the two of them together. But the channel hasn't been updated with a video featuring Christian since the very end of December 2020.