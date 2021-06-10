‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Relationships Are Almost Always Full of Drama

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4B, Angelina has a hard time not only connecting with her roommates, but actually accepting some of their phone calls. Up until this point, she hasn't put up much of a fight at being the butt of jokes, but her marriage is in trouble and she even admits to having a "nonexistent" sex life with husband Chris.

Outside of the show, fans noticed that Angelina and Chris unfollowed each other on Instagram at one point and the last time she shared a photo of the two of them on social media was in February 2021, when she shared a screenshot from the show which happened to include Chris.

Outside of the series, Angelina and Chris don't seem to be doing any better than in the show.