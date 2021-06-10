‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Relationships Are Almost Always Full of Drama

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Relationships Are Almost Always Full of DramaBy Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 10 2021, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
On reality TV shows like Jersey Shore Family Vacation, there are often tons of things that happen behind the scenes or before cameras even start rolling for the season. And during Season 4B, that certainly seems to be the case, with Angelina Pivarnick's marriage in danger and rumors flying around about someone cheating before the season began filming.
However, Pauly "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Nikki Hall are also rumored to have gone through some drama of their own, even if it isn't as public as Angelina's. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4B, Angelina is open about her marital problems, but could her relationship be the one where cheating was involved before the crew came together to film again?
Who cheated on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?
Although no one on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has admitted to cheating prior to filming, tons of fans have speculated that it was Angelina. According to a Reddit thread dedicated to the theories about who cheated from the show, there are rumors that Angelina cheated on Chris and got caught on a Ring doorbell video camera, and that Chris is selling the recording to TMZ.
In one of the promos for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4B, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, mentions someone selling videos to TMZ depicting cheating. Sounds of moaning can be heard which are, presumably, from a video posted online. While it's not clear who Lauren is talking about, that certainly lines up with the allegations fans have speculated about.
Now, those are some very serious accusations and neither Chris nor Angelina has come out to admit to any of the allegations relating to Angelina allegedly cheating on him before filming for Season 4B began. But, given the divorce rumors and Angelina explaining on the show that she and Chris are having severe marital issues, it's one theory fans have latched onto.
Angelina's marriage is on shaky ground.
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4B, Angelina has a hard time not only connecting with her roommates, but actually accepting some of their phone calls. Up until this point, she hasn't put up much of a fight at being the butt of jokes, but her marriage is in trouble and she even admits to having a "nonexistent" sex life with husband Chris.
Outside of the show, fans noticed that Angelina and Chris unfollowed each other on Instagram at one point and the last time she shared a photo of the two of them on social media was in February 2021, when she shared a screenshot from the show which happened to include Chris.
Outside of the series, Angelina and Chris don't seem to be doing any better than in the show.
Did Pauly D cheat on Nikki before 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 4B?
Another rumor running wild is that Pauly D cheated on Nikki before they began filming Season 4B. Some fans speculated that he was already dating Nikki when he and Jenni "JWoww" Farley got close early in Season 4, but they didn't end up hooking up and no one close to Pauly D or Nikki has come out to admit to any cheating.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.