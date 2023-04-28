Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: MTV Angelina and Jenni’s Friendship Is Often at Odds on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Angelina and Jenni's rocky relationship takes another hit on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' after Angelina’s whirlwind engagement. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 28 2023, Updated 10:47 a.m. ET

Storms were brewing during the sixth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The friendship between OG stars and occasional roommates Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley was anything but smooth sailing for the duration of filming. Though to be fair, that's always the case with these two. So, are Jenni and Angelina friends now?

After “11 years of back and forth” (according to Angelina on the show), a disrespectful wedding toast, and continuous bickering, the duo’s rocky relationship was dealt another blow after Angelina’s whirlwind engagement with Vinny Tortorella (AKA Vinny 2.0). So, where do the reality stars stand today?

Are Angelina and Jenni still friends? The ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ stars have a rocky past.

The initial nail in the coffin was in November 2019, when Jenni delivered an incredibly offensive line during her speech at Angelina and then-husband Chris Larangeira’s wedding. In the now-infamous toast, the MTV personality poked fun at the bride in the most problematic ways possible — from insulting her hygiene to belittling her hometown.

Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni started rather tame in the joint speech. “Angelina, you're the lice to my hair,” Deena began. Then, Nicole added, “You're the fly to my sh-t.” Jenni continued, “You are the trash to our bags.” And Angelina took their playful jabs like a champ. However, Jenni’s subsequent comment about the bride’s Staten Island upbringing led to complete chaos. “You are the dump to our island,” Jenni said — prompting the room to erupt into a chorus of boos and thumbs-downs from the guests.

Since then, the co-stars have been on shaky ground, though Jenni did support Angelina through her divorce. It seemed to bring them closer together. And when the show films, the ladies bounce from being cordial to arguing and then back to a friendly tone. But it doesn't look like they're super close outside of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It's certainly complicated.

Jenni had some choice words about Angelina's second engagement.

Things between Angelina and Jenni haven’t been the same since the wedding speech controversy that occurred years ago. And during Season 6 of Family Vacation, their tumultuous friendship took another turn for the worse. After Angelina’s new boyfriend Vinny proposed to the reality star at Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday party in New Orleans, Angelina immediately felt Jenni and her boyfriend, Zack’s, judgment.

​​“I just felt negativity, shadiness,” the newly engaged reality star admitted in a confessional. “I see the looks. They're whispering to each other.” Other Jersey Shore stars also noticed tensions rising. “Oh my god, here we go again,” Vinny said on the show. “It does not stop. The last time Jenni and Angelina got into a fight, it caused a global pandemic. I want no part of this.”

Will Jenni be in Angelina’s wedding again on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

With Angelina and Jenni’s friendship at odds, fans wonder if Jenni will be a part of the bride-to-be’s impending nuptials since she was part of Angelina's big day the first time around. Given the fallout from the speech provided at Angelina’s wedding to Chris in 2019, it is unlikely Jenni will be offered another opportunity to speak publicly.