Who Is 'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Fiancée Saffire Matos?

Over the years, Jersey Shore fans have seen reality television star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a few relationships, and now he’s totally off the market. Ronnie proposed to his girlfriend Saffire Matos on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., in June of 2021. Audiences will never forget his never-ending love-hate relationship with fellow Jersey Shore cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Ronnie and Sam would make up to only break up, and this went on for all six seasons of the original show.

Then, when Ronnie returned in 2017 for the show’s spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, audiences saw him yet again in another toxic relationship with Jenn Harley. During this tumultuous relationship, which lasted from 2017 to 2019, Ronnie and Jenn had several dramatic altercations and run-ins with the law. Thankfully, the two have found a way to co-exist and peacefully co-parent their 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky.

Now it appears that Ronnie is in a relationship with Saffire Matos. In an interview with Us Weekly, Ronnie dished about his girlfriend of 18 months and shared, “She’s special to me. I met her back in February, and we talked for, you know, for four or five months, and we really did have a strong connection and bond.”

Fans are dying to know who the woman is who stole the MTV personality's heart. Here's what we know about Ronnie's girlfriend.