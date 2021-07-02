Who Is 'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Fiancée Saffire Matos?By Toni Sutton
Jul. 1 2021, Published 8:49 p.m. ET
Over the years, Jersey Shore fans have seen reality television star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a few relationships, and now he’s totally off the market. Ronnie proposed to his girlfriend Saffire Matos on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., in June of 2021. Audiences will never forget his never-ending love-hate relationship with fellow Jersey Shore cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Ronnie and Sam would make up to only break up, and this went on for all six seasons of the original show.
Then, when Ronnie returned in 2017 for the show’s spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, audiences saw him yet again in another toxic relationship with Jenn Harley. During this tumultuous relationship, which lasted from 2017 to 2019, Ronnie and Jenn had several dramatic altercations and run-ins with the law. Thankfully, the two have found a way to co-exist and peacefully co-parent their 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky.
Now it appears that Ronnie is in a relationship with Saffire Matos. In an interview with Us Weekly, Ronnie dished about his girlfriend of 18 months and shared, “She’s special to me. I met her back in February, and we talked for, you know, for four or five months, and we really did have a strong connection and bond.”
Fans are dying to know who the woman is who stole the MTV personality's heart. Here's what we know about Ronnie's girlfriend.
Who is Ronnie's girlfriend Saffire Matos?
Saffire Matos is a 30-year-old professional eyelash technician from Staten Island. She praises herself for being the queen of the whispy cat eyelashes. Her professional Instagram, lashesbybear, showcases her elaborate work and features photos of clients that she has worked on, including a few celebrities like Danielle Staub from the Real Housewives of New Jersey.
We don’t know much about the bride-to-be, but we know that Ronnie is grateful for her and can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her. On Instagram, when the happy couple announced their engagement, the 35-year-old captioned a photo of him and his girlfriend Saffire on the beach with “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part!”
Ronnie wanted his engagement ring to be "very unique and special."
When Ronnie knew that he wanted to propose, he didn't go just to an exclusive jewelry store and pick out something. He sought out Layna Friedman of Layna Friedman Jewelers Beverly Hills to help him design the engagement ring of his dreams. In an exclusive interview with E!, Layna talked about creating the ring with Ronnie and said, "He came to me months ago and was just very excited to design a ring. He was very much part of designing it with me and was very involved every step of the way, which was fantastic."
Layna tells E! he put a lot of heart into making his girlfriend's engagement ring. She went on to say, "He was very thoughtful in picking the diamond and just wanted something really brilliant and gorgeous, and I think we really achieved that. It was sweet too, how he spent the time putting together a very romantic proposal. I love to see when a man is so excited about the whole proposal."
According to Layna, Ronnie chose an oval-cut diamond because he knew she'd love the style, and the rose gold engagement ring is "just a little under seven carats and is valued at about $150,000."
Ronnie and Saffire have not yet set a wedding date, but we can't wait to report back when they do. We may get to watch the couple's nuptials on a future Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode like we have for other cast members.
Catch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.