Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Is Engaged, and Her Ring Is a Stunner

Fans will remember JWoww has been married previously to ex-husband Roger Mathews, with whom she has three children: Meilani, Alexandra, and Grayson Valor. They filed for divorce on Sept. 12, 2018, after JWoww filed a restraining order against Roger following an argument between the pair.

Shortly after her divorce announcement, JWoww began dating professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello. According to People Magazine , they met through Zack's sister Erica, who has been friends with JWoww for years. Zack even attended JWoww's wedding with Roger! Even at the beginning of their relationship, JWoww's kids (Meilani in particular!) took a liking to him.

JWoww revealed again to People that even her son, Grayson, calls Zack by her nickname for him: Baby. "He’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!'...[the kids have] always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition. So they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends."

Ultimately, it's not the size of the ring that counts, but the love of the couple, and it sounds like this pair was a match years in the making. Congratulations to JWoww and Zack, and maybe we'll see the wedding up close and personal on Jersey Shore Family Vacation! Let's just hope it doesn't go the way Angelina's did.

