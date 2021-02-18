Paris Hilton's Engagement Ring Is Estimated to Be Worth Around $1 Million

The ultimate socialite and The Simple Life star Paris Hilton is engaged! The Hilton hotel heiress is set to marry her now fiancé, entrepreneur and DJ Carter Reum. After a year of dating, Carter popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday.

He also happened to get down on one knee, holding a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring. Curious to see what the rock looks like? We have all the details on Paris’ engagement ring below!

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Paris told Vogue of her exciting engagement . "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Paris Hilton’s boyfriend proposed to Paris after a year of dating on Feb. 13, 2021 (a Valentine’s Day present!) while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. For the proposal, Paris wore a white, sequin Retrofête gown with a plunging neckline and a high leg slit. She also donned a Loschy crown and fingerless gloves, which were also blinged out.

Paris’ ring was designed by the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

Paris gave fans a sneak peek into the making of her ring on her YouTube channel. In the video, fans get to see the design process behind the gorgeous custom ring via a hand-painted sketch highlighting the intricate details.

“The glittering dress accentuated the mega-carat, emerald-cut sparkler on Hilton's left hand, which was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset — the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier,” People reported.

Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion commented on Paris’ ring with some interesting insight. The ring appears to be a 15-20 carat emerald cut diamond, framed by two trapezoid or trillion-shaped accent diamonds and set on a delicate white gold or platinum band. Brilliant Earth is estimating the cost of the ring to be well over $1 million USD and says that Paris’ ring is right on trend with some of the year’s hottest rings.

“Paris’ ring features some of this year’s hottest engagement ring trends: elongated cuts and three-stone styles. Elongated diamond cuts — like emerald diamonds — are becoming increasingly popular. Similarly, three stone rings continue to capture the interest of brides-to-be and celebs alike — stars like J.Lo and Demi Lovato have also opted for emerald cut rings,” Kathryn stated.