Sammi Sweetheart Is Back for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' — But Is She Back for Good?

It’s been more than ten years since the premiere of Jersey Shore, and despite the years that have gone by, Sammi Sweetheart is still a name that some people may find hard to forget. However, people will no longer have to worry about forgetting her, as Sammi has made her triumphant return to the franchise for Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"Gym, tan, Sam's back," said Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino with glee in a season trailer. However, with Jersey Shore always comes drama, and just what the biggest drama of the season will be is a mystery.

So, down to the main question: Is Sammi back to the Jersey Shore franchise for good? Read below for more details on her exciting return for Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Sammi's return has seemingly added a bit of joy to Season 6 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.

Sammi has made several appearances with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since announcing she'll be on Season 6, and they've appeared to be all smiles whenever together. Although pictures can sometimes be deceiving, the Season 6 trailer revealed happy reactions from everyone who saw her arrive.

Despite a bit of drama with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi over the years regarding similarities between stores each of them opened up, the two patch things up during Sammi's second episode back, and Sammi even admits that her blocking Snooki on social media was a "petty move."

Now that fences have been mended, it appears that Sammi's return could possibly be the gift that keeps on giving for the main cast members of Season 6. However, regarding guests, that could be a different story.

Not everyone may want Sammi to return to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' for good.

One of the most popular topics of conversation during Jersey Shore may be the relationship between Sammi and her then-co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom she dated on and off from 2009-2014. However, Sammi has made it clear that her past relationship with Ronnie will not affect her, and that she's even expecting him to appear.

“I knew the moment I decided to come back that there will be a possibility that Ron will be here,” she told Us Weekly on August 3, 2023. "It was just like, ‘OK, I can handle it — whatever comes my way,’” she added. It's unclear how often these too will run into each other, but it appears that Ronnie is hoping to be back in the roommates' good graces based on a clip from @jerseyshore.

It appears that Sammi may have more support than anything else when it comes to her return, including from her boyfriend Justin May. “I feel like it was just the perfect time to come back now in my life and that’s why I’m here," she said. "I was like, I missed everybody. Why not come back?’”