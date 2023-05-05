Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: Instagram / @sammisweetheart Does Sammi “Sweetheart” Attend the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Reunion? With Sammi’s return to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' viewers wonder if she’s part of the Season 6 reunion. Here’s what we think. By Haylee Thorson May 5 2023, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

The band is back together! During the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 finale, viewers were blown away when a former Jersey Shore franchise star made a surprise appearance. That’s right, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola debuted on the MTV reality series on May 4, 2023 and OG fans were relishing every second of it.

“Ahh I’m backkkk,” the reality star wrote on Instagram following the finale episode. “Next season of @jerseyshore is going to be wild that’s for sure!” With news of Sammi’s return, viewers wonder if she’ll be a part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 reunion. Here’s what we think.

When is the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 reunion premiere date?

After the shocking Season 6 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the expected two-part reunion special had viewers on the edge of their seats. And fans won’t have to wait long to catch up with their Jersey Shore faves because part one of the reunion premieres on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

During the final episode of Season 6, the unthinkable happened when Sammi surprised the cast after refusing to participate in the spin-off several years ago. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," the Jersey Shore alum said of her decision in 2021. Luckily for fans, something changed her mind.

Will Sammi Sweetheart attend the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 reunion?

During the Season 6 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast was shocked when their former Jersey Shore co-star made a surprise appearance. After firmly stating her decision to forgo the spin-off series, Sammi’s debut ahead of the seventh season was the last thing anyone expected.

In the episode, Angelina and Sammi arrived together at the group’s vacation rental, and the former Jersey Shore star’s opening line couldn’t have been better. “Hey guys, sorry I’m late,” Sammi told the group. And Pauly D couldn’t withhold his bewilderment. “Is this real? Are you a hologram? Is this AI?”

With the 36-year-old’s unprecedented appearance in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 finale, fans can’t help but wonder if Sammi will also attend the upcoming reunion. On social media, Jersey Shore is working overtime promoting Sammi’s return to the franchise — and viewers are eating it up. Not only that, but Sammi also took to her socials to announce her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut.