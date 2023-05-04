Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: Instagram/@jerseyshore *This* Reality Star Is Reportedly Making Her ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Debut The upcoming installment of the 'Jersey Shore' spin-off may feature the return of one 'Jersey Shore' fan favorite. Let’s get into the details. By Haylee Thorson May 4 2023, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

The drama continues! Angelina Pivarnick’s whirlwind engagement to her partner Vinny Tortorella (Vinny 2.0) during Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shocked co-stars and fans alike. And naturally, viewers are itching to determine if the bride-to-be’s (second) journey down the aisle will unfold in the next installment of the Jersey Shore spin-off series.

New photos and videos from April 2023 hint that Season 7 is already underway, but nothing is confirmed by the network. However, fans are already excited that the upcoming installment may feature the return of one Jersey Shore fan favorite. Let’s get into the details.

Is ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ renewed for Season 7?

While MTV hasn’t officially renewed the long-standing reality show for Season 7, there are photos and videos that hint viewers can expect more of their Jersey faves in the future. On Instagram, the well-known Jersey Shore fan account @snooki.jwoww.fans uploaded evidence the cast is filming Season 7. In early April 2023, the creator posted three videos showing the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast filming in various locations for their upcoming installment.

An April 5 post depicts some of the series’ stars partying at Premier Nightclub in Atlantic City. “Jersey Shore cast filming the new season at Premier [Nightclub]!” the fan account wrote in their caption. Another clip uploaded on April 8 shows the cast walking together in Orlando, Fla. — specifically the Margaritaville Resort.

Who is the cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7?

During the reality stars’ stay at the Margaritaville Resort in April, TMZ obtained photos shedding light on who fans can expect to see in the upcoming installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Season 7 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ welcomes back one ‘Jersey Shore’ alum.

According to TMZ, Jersey Shore ex-flames Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also appeared at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando. And Sammi’s involvement in the reboot couldn’t have come as a bigger surprise. In January 2023, Deena told Us Weekly that the last thing she expected was for the Jersey Shore alum to join the spin-off. “I think it’s safe to say Sammi is no longer wanting to do this,” Deena noted.