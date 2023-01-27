Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know

It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success. Although they had their share of rough times — including Pauly D initially deciding not to get into a relationship with Nikki at the end of Double Shot at Love Season 1 — the couple have since risen above the hiccups of a new relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Since October 2020, Nikki and Pauly D have been solid. Fans speculated that the two were taking their relationship to the next level with an engagement. Now, however, some fans are wondering if they've decided to call it quits since neither party has posted one another on social media in some time. So, are Nikki and Pauly D still together? Here’s what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Nikki and Pauly D still together? There’s no reason to believe that Nikki and Pauly D have split.

Most reality TV couples indeed have a reputation for not making it for the long haul. However, they are not Nikki and Pauly D. While eagle-eyed fans may point out that Nikki and Pauly D very seldom post one another on their respective Instagram pages, that doesn’t mean that the relationship is over.

Some celebs simply use their Instagram accounts to promote themselves, their brands, and their partnerships instead of consistently posting about their romantic partners. Not to mention, many celebs simply prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. Nikki actually posted a cute TikTok of herself and Pauly D on New Year’s 2023. The video started with Nikki mouthing Cardi B’s trending voice about seeing people next year.

Article continues below advertisement

Once Nikki said “See you next year or maybe not,” she moved back from the camera to reveal Pauly D standing behind her. The DJ then spun Nikki around and did a little dip as they laughed in matching black ensembles. That doesn’t look like a couple that broke up to us.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Pauly D and Nikki get married?

Everyone loves a reality TV love story that transcends from dating to marriage. And while Pauly D and Nikki have been an item for some time, marriage is not their focus right now.

Article continues below advertisement

In a September 2021 interview with Us Weekly, the couple revealed that there’s no rush. They are simply enjoying one another. "There's no pressure to, like, do the next thing," Nikki said of their relationship. “We’re taking it at our pace, I feel,” Pauly D said. “I really do enjoy her company and we’re just taking it day by day.