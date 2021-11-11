Pauly D and Nikki Hall Could Have the Next 'Jersey Shore' Wedding

Ever since Pauly D and Nikki Hall sealed their relationship in Season 2 of Double Shot at Love, they've been inseparable. Nikki is even in Jersey Shore Family Vacation now.

It's safe to say she's part of the family. And to some fans, their engagement is inevitable. Besides Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D is the only cast member who isn’t married. But since he already calls Nikki his "wifey," could they already be engaged?