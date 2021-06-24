Nikki Hall Could Be Pauly D's Daughter's Stepmom if She Plays Her Cards Right

Thanks to Double Shot at Love, Pauly "Pauly D" DelVecchio might be doing the unthinkable and actually settling down for good. In Season 1, he met Nikki Hall , whom he eventually eliminated because her feelings were too strong for him. Then, in Season 2, she came back, and suddenly, the timing was right for both of them.

Following the season finale, they stayed together, and Nikki is even on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 as Pauly D's live-in girlfriend. While it's easy to assume reality dating shows like Double Shot at Love are fake, clearly the process works for some, because it's so serious that fans are wondering if Pauly D has introduced Nikki to his daughter yet.

He did give Nikki the code to his Ring camera, after all.