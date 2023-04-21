Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Source: Instagram / @angelinamtv It Looks Like 'Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Is Ready To Walk Down the Aisle Again Vinny Tortorella asks Angelina Pivarnick to marry him on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.' But is the reality TV star engaged now? Let's get into it. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 21 2023, Updated 10:23 a.m. ET

What a whirlwind! The April 20 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation marks a tremendous step in Angelina Pivarnick and her partner Vinny Tortorella’s newfound romance. A promo at the end of the episode shows Vinny proposing to the longtime Jersey Shore star. And, it appears, she says yes.

Article continues below advertisement

After Angelina revealed that she was dating the model during a September 2022 episode of the Jersey Shore spin-off, Angelina’s new beau became increasingly involved in the show and her life. And now, Vinny (AKA “Vinny 2.0”) has asked Angelina a question she may not have expected so soon in their relationship. So, is Angelina engaged now on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Article continues below advertisement

Does Angelina get engaged on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Angelina and her new boyfriend, Vinny, have already hit another massive milestone in their relationship. During the April 20 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny reveals to a producer that he plans to ask the reality star a very important question that night. "It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing,” he tells the producer. “I just want to make sure it goes right, but I need some help. Do you mind if I let you in on it?"

Vinny 2.0, as he has been affectionately dubbed by many, then shares that he wants to propose to Angelina — but it doesn't go off without a hitch. While preparing for Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday party in New Orleans, Vinny's spirits seemed sour at being potentially upstaged. However, all turns out well in the end (for the most part).

Article continues below advertisement

During a promo ahead of the April 27 episode, at Vinny’s birthday celebration, Vinny 2.0 gets down on one knee and pops the question to Angelina. “I want to grow old with you,” the model says. “I love you, Ang. And I want you to marry me.” And she says yes! But that doesn't stop her friends and fellow co-stars from sharing their thoughts on the whirlwind engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

'Jersey Shore' stars shared their thoughts on Angelina's relationship with Vinny 2.0.

Source: MTV

“I wasn't expecting that,” Pauly D admits after the couple gets engaged in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teaser. Also, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina appear to get into it with each other based on the promo.

After Angelina opened up to Jenni about her desire to have children soon with Vinny 2.0, Jenni got candid about the progression of her friend’s romance. “This is like sensory overload,” Jenni admits in a confessional. “I had no idea they were even this serious.” Will the Jersey Shore alum share her concerns with her newly-engaged co-star?

Article continues below advertisement

Will Angelina get married on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ again?

from strippers to a PROPOSAL? 😱 it's all going down next week on a can't-miss #jsfamilyvacation! see you next Jerzday 😉 pic.twitter.com/ssRDkZJ0IB — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 21, 2023

In 2021, Angelina’s wedding with her now ex-husband Chris Larangeira aired on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — leading fans to wonder if her next set of nuptials will follow suit. While it’s still too soon to tell, we anticipate that Angelina and Vinny 2.0’s wedding festivities will air on the MTV Jersey Shore spin-off based on the reality star’s past willingness to allow viewers full access to her previous marital journey with Chris.