Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore When Are Jenni and Zack Getting Married? 'Jersey Shore' Star Talks Wedding Plans It will be the second trip down the aisle for Jenni "JWoww" Farley. She may want to model her relationship after Goldie Hawn — or say "I do" in Italy. By Melissa Willets Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jwoww

It will be the second trip down the aisle for Jenni "JWoww" Farley of Jersey Shore fame when she says "I do" to her betrothed, Zack Carpinello. The couple has been engaged for more than a hot minute — so when does the mom of two plan to make things official with her younger man?

Article continues below advertisement

Well, as Jenni recently revealed, she is afraid of making the same mistake she did with her first marriage to Roger Mathews, to whom she was married from 2015–2019. Their relationship ended in divorce and she is looking to avoid a repeat. That said, here's what we know about when Jenni and Zack plan to get married.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, when is Jenni going to get married to Zack?

The couple first started as friends and things eventually got romantic. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, their relationship got a crash course in reality. Instead of Zack renewing his lease in Florida, he moved in with Jenni in New Jersey. The rest is history. In March 2021, Zack asked Jenni to marry him.

"We got engaged during COVID and, coming from someone that’s been divorced and failed at this once, I don’t want to fail again,” the reality star told Nick Viall, host of the podcast The Viall Files.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Feb. 15 episode, she also admitted about planning a wedding, “So, I’m like really, I don’t know. I know for a fact, and I say with all my heart, he’s my one. This guy is so incredible for me, but when it comes to marriage and making it like a government thing, it just makes me apprehensive to set a date."

In fact, it seems that Jenni is even considering never getting hitched to Zack. As she also said on the podcast, “And then I look at Goldie Hawn [and Kurt Russell] and I’m like, ‘They did it right.’” Despite suggesting that she'll never go through with tying the knot again, and may just want to live with Zack as her partner in perpetuity, Jenni has also said that a small destination wedding in Italy would be ideal.

Article continues below advertisement

Zack understands how important Jenni's kids are to her.

Although Jenni's children Meilani and Greyson weren't part of their New York City engagement, Zack did something special to signify their union as a family of four. Filmed for an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the moment saw Zack gifting each kid, as well as Jenni, with "never bracelets."

Article continues below advertisement