Here's Everything We Know About JWoww's Fiancé Zack Carpinello

Here's Everything We Know About JWoww's Fiancé Zack CarpinelloBy Toni Sutton
Jul. 29 2021, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
When the cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gathered in the Poconos, Jenni "JWoww" Farley decided to let everyone in on some great news — she and her boyfriend Zack Carpinello got engaged.
When they meet up with the group, Jenni first apologizes for not arriving on time and then says, "Sorry we were late, guys," while placing her left hand over Zack's hand. "We were f--king around." Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino asks if they were hooking up in the parking lot, and that's when the Jersey Shore star holds up her hand to flash her engagement ring and says to everyone, "We got engaged!"
Everyone was so excited for Jenni. But even though Zack has been on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for some time, fans still don't know much about him. Keep reading to find out the 411 on JWoww's fiancé.
JWoww's fiancé is a professional wrestler from New York.
While Jenni is a Jersey girl, Zack hails from Bethlehem, New York. Zack grew up playing football and baseball and decided to take his athleticism and build a career as a professional wrestler. For two years, Zack trained at Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany, New York. He also refined his wrestling skills while training at Johnny Rodz’s Wrestling School located in Brooklyn.
In 2015, Zack began wrestling for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In the wrestling world, he is better known as Zack Clayton. In an interview with 411MANIA, Zack spoke about his career: "As a small kid watching on TV, it’s always something I looked up to and thought that I could do, and when I got old enough, I actually stopped playing baseball and football — when I got into college, I decided to stop doing that. It’s been about six years, and I love it more every day.”
Before appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Zack wrestled on AEW Dark, the pro-wrestling company’s weekly YouTube show. Zack has competed on Dark four times, and his most recent match was on the Jan. 7 episode, where he wrestled in a three-minute match but lost to fellow wrestler Sonny Kiss.
How much is JWoww's fiancé Zack worth?
Apart from his career in wrestling, Zack also has an online shop called the Zack Clayton Shop that sells t-shirts and hoodies. Zack can be seen frequently on his Instagram page promoting his business. According to Screenrant, Zach's estimated net worth is around $500,000.
We hope that JWoww and Zack's wedding is televised so we don't miss out on their big day.
