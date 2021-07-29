Here's Everything We Know About JWoww's Fiancé Zack Carpinello

Apart from his career in wrestling, Zack also has an online shop called the Zack Clayton Shop that sells t-shirts and hoodies. Zack can be seen frequently on his Instagram page promoting his business. According to Screenrant, Zach's estimated net worth is around $500,000.

We hope that JWoww and Zack's wedding is televised so we don't miss out on their big day.

Catch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.