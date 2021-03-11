Snooki and JWoww's Friendship Has Been Through a Lot on 'Jersey Shore'

Those who were concerned about the OG Jersey Shore besties can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Because, even though Snooki left the show following co-star Angelina Pivarnick's disastrous wedding, she and JWoww are still going strong off-camera.

In fact, their friendship might even be flourishing because the pressure of the cameras is no longer around them. In January 2020, Snooki and JWoww both shared a photo together on their respective Instagram accounts about being "back" together.