Snooki and JWoww's Friendship Has Been Through a Lot on 'Jersey Shore'By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 11 2021, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
These days, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is more about engagements, weddings, and babies rather than hard partying. But back when the gang still threw down considerably, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi were thick as thieves. So when Snooki quit, it brought into question how her relationships with those still on the series would fare.
Mainly, fans are curious and, frankly, concerned about Snooki's friendship with JWoww. After JWoww announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Zack Clayton Carpinello, fans took to Instagram to congratulate JWoww and say how excited they were to see Snooki in a bridesmaid dress. But the more important thing here is determining how close the women still are.
Are Snooki and JWoww still friends?
Those who were concerned about the OG Jersey Shore besties can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Because, even though Snooki left the show following co-star Angelina Pivarnick's disastrous wedding, she and JWoww are still going strong off-camera.
In fact, their friendship might even be flourishing because the pressure of the cameras is no longer around them. In January 2020, Snooki and JWoww both shared a photo together on their respective Instagram accounts about being "back" together.
Of course, things haven't always been perfect between them. There was animosity on Jersey Shore Family Vacation when Snooki befriended Angelina, much to the dismay of JWoww, who was intent on keeping the latter out of their inner circle.
Then, when JWoww tried to give Snooki advice about Vinny Guadagnino's blatant flirting, Snooki shot back at her and a verbal fight erupted on the show.
Since then, perhaps thanks in part to Snooki leaving Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they have been able to remain close. In November 2020, JWoww even shared an Instagram birthday post for her bestie, telling her, "You make my life complete." They're basically still best friend goals, whether Snooki ever comes back to MTV or not.
Fans also want to know if Snooki will be in JWoww's wedding.
Although JWoww hasn't announced a wedding date or any plans, really, for her nuptials with Zack, it's almost a given that Snooki will be in the wedding. If it's televised on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Snooki would likely appear on the episode, if only to be a part of her best friend's big day and offer moral support.
Will Snooki return to 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
When Snooki originally left the show, it was so she could spend more time with her husband and their three children. She also has a boutique she runs, which likely takes up any additional free time she might have. So a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation isn't exactly imminent, as much as many longtime fans might want it.
However, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino did tease to Us Weekly that Snooki often entertains the idea in the cast's group chat.
"Sometimes she'll say in group chat that it's happening, but actions speak louder than words," he said. "I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I'm sure that we'll have another season, but will she come back? I don't know!"