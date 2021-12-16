JWoww's Wedding Probably Won't Be in Season 5 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

In June 2021, JWoww told In Touch she would invite former Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola to her wedding if it's off-camera. And that would be a Jersey Shore reunion for the ages.

So we either get a televised wedding without Sammi or Sammi attends an off-camera wedding and fans don't get to see anything. We're damned if we do and damned if we don't here.