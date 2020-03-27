Will Roman Reigns Be Getting a Replacement at Wrestlemania 36?

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest superstars in the WWE's roster today, which is why he was slated to go up against Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36. The pugilist recently overcame his battle with leukemia to return to action, but the autoimmune system of cancer patients can oftentimes still be compromised even after they recover.

This is why Roman decided to opt out of WM-36 in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, and a lot of fans want to know who will replace him.