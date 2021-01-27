Country Singer Brett Young and His Wife Taylor Are Due With Baby No. 2!

“In Case You Didn’t Know” (see what we did there?), country singer Brett Young and his wife Taylor have announced that they are expecting baby No. 2! Brett posted an adorable pregnancy announcement photo on Instagram, and his many followers and fans were quick to offer their congratulations — and ask for further details.

In addition to being super happy for Brett and Taylor (and their daughter Presley), fans are also wondering just when the fam will be welcoming their newest bundle of joy. Here’s what we know about their due date .

What is the due date for Brett Young and his wife Taylor’s baby?

The exciting news came as a pretty big surprise to most of Brett’s (and Taylor’s!) followers, especially considering that their daughter Presley is still so young. But having multiple kids close together in age has apparently been the couple’s plan all along.

"We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends,” Brett said in an interview with People . “Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same. Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley," he adds. "We feel very blessed!"

Presley is currently 15 months old (and as cute as a button, as you can clearly see). But how old will she be when the family welcomes her new little sibling to the fold? So far, all we know is that baby No. 2 is due sometime this summer — that means we’re looking at late June through late September of 2021. Presley’s second birthday will be taking place in October, which means she’ll still be a 1-year-old when her new sibling arrives (talk about a good early birthday present!).

As soon as Brett and Taylor posted the news of Baby No. 2 on Instagram, the comment sections were flooded with well-wishes from their many fans and followers. “So so sooooo excited for you guys but also myself because I need more baby Youngs in my life,” one fan wrote, while another said, “The sweetest. So excited for your sweet little family!” It’s safe to say that Young Baby No. 2 already has quite the fan base (and we’re sure mom, dad, and big sis are the leaders of the pack in that regard).

According to Brett, Taylor has been experiencing some increased morning sickness with this pregnancy. “Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy,” he said. “That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters. Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."

