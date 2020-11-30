Kelsea Ballerini Is Happily Married to Fellow Country Singer Morgan Evans

The CMA Country Christmas performer has written several record-breaking songs, including "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Dibs," and many others. She frequently pens lyrics about love and all the complications it may bring, but some fans are still curious about whether she is single .

"When you can do everything you want and then share it with someone [...] that makes for a full life," Kelsea Ballerini explained in a previous interview with People.

'CMA Country Christmas' performer Kelsea Ballerini is in a happy marriage.

Kelsea was first introduced to country singer and fellow child prodigy Morgan Evans in March 2016. The mightily talented songstress flew over to Australia to host the prestigious CMC Music Awards, which is where she met her soulmate. As Kelsea revealed in a previous interview with People, they ended up drinking shots after the gala was over, and it was there and then that she started to realize just how much she liked Morgan.

"He was like, 'Let's take a shot,' [...] I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, 'Oh...he's superhot.' Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes," Kelsea explained. Kelsea had some concerns about pursuing a long-distance relationship with the Australia-native — which were promptly refuted once she learned that Morgan was, in fact, based in Nashville.

"I didn't know he lived in Nashville; I thought he lived in Australia. So in my brain I was like, 'This guy's perfect, and I like him so much, but I'm not going to see him again," Kelsea told People.

However, neither Kelsea nor Morgan was ready to pursue a more serious relationship. They only realized how special their bond was once they worked their way around a few issues.

"We both were in a place in our lives where we didn’t think we were open to a relationship. So yeah, we tried to self-sabotage. And by the end of it we were like, 'We just aired out all of our dirty laundry and we still want to be together. This is awesome. We just did two years in two weeks,'" Morgan told People.

The relationship got even better after they overcame a few hurdles, and by December 2016, they were engaged. True to a musician, Morgan popped the big question while they were listening to an album by Michael Bublé during the Christmas holidays.

The stars got married less than a year later at a ravishingly beautiful wedding ceremony attended by 100 guests. Held at the Esperanza luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the event was youthful and incredibly romantic at the same time.