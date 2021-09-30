Who Is Madelyn Cline Dating? She Was Spotted Getting Cozy With This Netflix Star

When everyone's favorite Outer Banks couple was rumored to split up , there were more than a few people who rejoiced at the idea of the attractive actors being single again. While neither party has officially confirmed the breakup, it seems like Madelyn Cline is the first to make new steps in her dating life.

Fans may never know what is happening in Madelyn and Chase's relationship (or lack thereof), but rest assured, she seems like she's having fun.

A video captured by the outlet shows the pair at the restaurant Cera in Milan, talking and dancing, looking pretty up close and personal. Ross even posted a photo of them together on his Instagram, but the caption reads, "Fash n' friends/fashion friends," so the pair's relationship may be strictly platonic. Madelyn posted her photo of them together but conveniently cropped Ross out of the photo.

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, which means dozens of celebrities have descended upon Italy in anticipation. Among those celebrities are Madelyn Cline and 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler. According to a new report from TMZ , the pair have been spotted together having a fun evening of dinner and dancing.

Madelyn has been hard at work on three new projects.

Despite the speculation about her love life, Madelyn seems to be doing just fine. She recently wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated Knives Out 2. Production took place in Greece from June to July 2021 and concluded in New York City in September. Details of the plot and Madelyn's character have been kept under wraps, but needless to say, after the success of Knives Out, fans are excited!

Madelyn will also star in the upcoming drama film This Is the Night alongside Bobby Cannavale, Frank Grillo, and Jonah Hauer-King. The film is set in 1982 and focuses on a family facing challenges, who realize, according to its synopsis, that they must "live like there's no tomorrow." This Is the Night is set to be released in 2021, but no further plot details have yet been revealed.

And finally, Madelyn's film What Breaks The Ice had a seemingly limited release in 2020 but will hit mainstream theaters and streaming services on Oct. 1, 2021. The film, a drama about two girls during the summer of 1998's Clinton Impeachment trial, is a murder mystery meets a coming-of-age film.